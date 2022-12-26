‘Arrogance’: Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ Has Tanked And This Interview Has Aged Poorly

Rohit Shetty is known for his action comedies that perform well at the Box office, owing to the audience’s interest in power-packed movies. However, ‘Cirkus‘ had a disastrous opening that recorded the worst opening weekend collections in a decade for the filmmaker. Starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma, ‘Cirkus’ struggled to surpass the Rs 20 crore mark on day 3 at the Box office. Amidst Rohit’s dismal theatrical release, the director was being brutally trolled on social media when his old interview resurfaced online with netizens slamming him in yet another occurrence.

When the ‘Cirkus’ cast appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions, Rohit explained his “grounded" nature and how he observes the common man to inculcate everyday instances in his movies so he’d connect with them better. He comically stated, “The entire movie industry is based between Mumbai’s Andheri and Bandra due to which film’s don’t work." What he claimed was that life outside those areas is often ignored by the filmmakers due to which just “4 out of 200 movies" work at the Box office. He further went on to remark how he understands the difference between going over and above what filmmakers based in Mumbai often miss out on, which makes his movies successful.

A Twitter user shared a gist of the interview which when translated to English read, “It’s a fact that Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus didn’t work. But it’s also a fact that he has been most consistent with commercial hits since Golmaal. This isn’t arrogance, understanding the audience isn’t everyone’s job." But, other users said how the interview aged poorly and hasn’t been able to make justice after ‘Cirkus’ tanked.

Ye fact hai ki Rohit Shetty ki Cirkus nahi chali. Lekin ye bhi fact hai ki he has been the most consistent with commercial hits since Golmaal.Ye arrogance nahi hai, audience ki nabz pakadna kisi kisi ko aata hai. pic.twitter.com/dqTxeXeUyG — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) December 25, 2022

Netizens called Rohit’s interview an inconsiderate ‘hype’ and slammed the Twitter user for making such ‘useless’ statements. Some even stated that Rohit’s movies are remakes of South Indian films and wrote, “Ye Bhi Fact hai ki…Shetty ki films south ki remakes rahti hai bas Maruti 800 ki jagah Bugatti ka use hota hai (This is also a fact that Shetty’s films are South Indian movie remakes, the only difference being that a Maruti 800 is replaced by a Bugatti)”.

Ye Bhi Fact hai kiShetty ki films south ki remakes rahti hai bas Maruti 800 ki jagah bugaati ka use hota hai😅— Sentinel (@KattarKapoor) December 25, 2022

Is it praise or you are trying to say it’s a height of arrogance— Akbar (@farhaanbond) December 25, 2022

Well not anymore 😂— Ra.one (@Finding_lucifer) December 26, 2022

Other users replied to the user appreciating Rohit’s movies and wrote, “Well not anymore" while another one commented, “… it’s a sarcastic tweet." An aggrieved user also said, “Those days are gone when audiences used to like Rohit Shetty’s movies." Some even pointed it out the tweet to be the “height of arrogance".

