What would you do if you spot a snapped tree, that too a big one, on the road after a storm? Probably call for some help, right? But this man from the Milledgeville town of Illinois, US decided to take the matters into his own hands. A big storm hit Milledgeville in the month of September in 2018. A man and his girlfriend were checking their small town, which consist of 1,000 people, for damages. That’s when they chanced upon their friend Ty, who had a snapped tree landed in his yard. Instead of waiting for help to arrive, Ty came up with an effective idea to resolve the situation. He attached the snapped tree to his pick-up truck and dragged it to the burn pile. The man and his girlfriend offered to help and followed Ty to the burning pit.

A video of the incident was re-shared online by a YouTube page titled Viral Hog with a statement from the man. It read: “There was a big storm in our small town of about 1,000 people. My girlfriend, Nikki, and I were checking out the damage and that’s when we came across my friend, Ty. The wind had snapped a tree in his yard at the base. I asked if he needed help and he said I think I am going to drag it to the burn pile. I said let’s get it hooked up, and I’ll follow you.” Watch the video here:

His move was appreciated by multiple internet users. One of them commented, “Takes road sweeping to a whole different level,” another wrote, “When your town has budget cuts but still wants to keep the streets clean.” One more joked, “Legend says that he still drives around with a tree attached to his truck.” Meanwhile, a user jokes, “The ancient art of road cleaning."

The video has amassed over lakh views on YouTube. In a similar incident, Jay Witney, a mechanic in New York helped rescue several stranded civilians in an unexpected snow blizzard that hit the city. The man initially ventured out to help his stranded friend, which ended him getting stuck with a stranger namely Mike to whom he had offered a ride. On his way, he also helped an elderly woman who knocked on his car during the ride. With nowhere left to go, Whitney knocked on the houses of strangers to seek asylum. He also offered them to take money in exchange for shelter. But when nothing worked, Whitney broke the lock of a school to endure the chilly weather.

The mechanic did not stop there, he ventured out once again to rescue a total of 22 stranded civilians. Whitney did not fail to apologize for intruding inside the school property without permission by leaving a note behind. CCTV footage of the school recorded how the civilian went out of the way to keep up the good work by helping others in a similar situation as his.

