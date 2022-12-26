Artist Captivates Internet With His Mind-Boggling Illustrations In Freezing Temperatures

There is no stopping an artist from making art. Even if the temperatures are cold, the sense of artistic inspiration sends a spread of warmth within the artist. With the winter season sending shivers down our spine, there is no dearth of videos of people diving into illustrious snow art. One such video of a man, creating spectacular snow art amid frosty weather has rattled the Internet to its core. Dropped on Twitter by an account named Buitengebieden, the wonderful viral clip will surely blow away your mind.

“Insane snow art…” read the tweet. The 58-second video opens with the premises of a snow-laden region, encircled by mighty mountains with nothing but snow all around. As if the blinding snow-covered vistas were not enough, then this man decided to bewitch us with his super-cool snow art. From carving extraordinary masterpieces like a wolf illustration to a distinct carving of a maple leaf, the talented artist seems to have made Nature his muse.

The other magnificent illustrations included representations of lofty peaks, intricately dug-out mandalas, various mystic geographical designs, and patterns, alongside vivid works of random art pieces that are a sheer treat to the eyes. Social media users also get a glimpse of the man who stomps on the thickly-covered snow with a stick in his hand as he hollers in joy in the icy cold temperatures. The artist seems to beat the insane cold with ease, as he continues following his passion with the utmost dedication. The mesmerizing video concludes with a bunch of children admiring the art as the artist’s smile refuses to leave his face.

The Twitter population was all praises after the now-viral clip surfaced on the Internet. While one impressed user expressed his shock by commenting, “Oh my,” another noted, “That is one talented space alien.” “And the other amazing part is how they keep track of all the figures already done and do not get confused!” noted a third individual.

The man in the video is Simon Beck, who is a renowned snow and sand artist in Britain. One look at his rich Instagram handle will give you a sneak peek of his awe-inspiring artistic creations that are worth swooning over. Check out some of his equally intriguing sand art.

So far the captivating video has amassed more than 2.2 million views and over 48.9k likes on the microblogging platform. What are your thoughts on these amazingly carved snow sculptures?

