Artist Uses AI to Show Astronauts in Bridal Attire Leaving People Mesmerised

Social media often excites us with unique things and concepts that utilise technology to its fullest. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a trend on the internet as different creations and illustrations by artists take over the online space. An artist named Jayesh Sachdev has shared some AI images which show astronauts in bridal attire. The images were shared on his official Instagram handle. “Astronaut Bridal Couture Week. When the brief is Fashion that’s outta this world," he wrote in the caption.

The stunning visuals show astronauts decked up as brides and the intricate details are what add on to the beauty. Have a look for yourself:

The images have left netizens mesmerised with over 9K likes. “Absolutely in love with this!" wrote an Instagram user.

Earlier, a Delhi-based artist took this trend a bit seriously and users, no doubt, loved it completely. He shared depictions of Indian women based on ‘stereotypes’ and AI that started doing rounds on the internet like before.

Madhav Kohli posted images of how women belonging to different Indian states would look based on their stereotypical features. The thread showed AI-created women from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, West Bengal, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bengaluru, Karnataka, etc. The portraits were made with such an intricate touch that they looked ‘real’ to some internet users.

Kohli also added more versions after users requested him to modify a few like the UP woman who was shown with an angry face. Calling it “UP 2.0", he dropped an image of how a younger woman in the state of Uttar Pradesh would look like.

