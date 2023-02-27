It’s not even a topic of debate that tea is one of the most favourite beverages for Indians. It holds a special place in their hearts. Therefore, when an eatery in Kolkata came up with a fusion of chai and rasgulla, it created a massive buzz online. Recently, actor Ashish Vidyarthi went to the eatery to try the bizarre tea and even shared his review online. He was impressed with the fusion, unlike his fans, who hated the idea of tea being served with sweet rasgulla. The now-viral clip shows Ashish Vidyarthi at Chumuke Chomok eatery in Kolkata. We see a glimpse of ginger being crushed and added to boiling chai, which is then poured over a rasgulla into a clay cup. He claims it to be a modern way of making tea. As he savours it, he says, “Wow! This is unique” and compares it with dipping a piece of bread in a cup of tea. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Rasgulla Chai kabhi kiya kya try?” and added the place tag.

The snippet was shared on Friday and has amassed more than four lakh views on the photo-sharing application as of now. Some of the actor’s fans hated the rasgulla chai while others loved the concept. “Maaf kardo, please (please pardon us),” wrote one user while another jokingly said, “Sir, fish bhi dal do chai me (please also add fish to the tea).” An individual wrote, “Duniya ka antt nazdik hai (The world is about to end).”

Those who loved Ashish Vidyarthi’s review expressed their desire to try rasgulla chai once. One social media user wrote, “That’s something new. Sounds good. I’ll definitely want to try.” Another expressed gratitude and wrote, “Thank you for finding these hidden gems of India.” One more user commented, “Dekhke to maza ni aaya but aapne bola hai to accha hi hoga (It doesn’t look fun, but if you say it’s good then it must be so). I don’t doubt that.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Vidyarthi Avid Miner (@ashishvidyarthi1)

Ashish Vidyarthi is an actor who has worked in movies like Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Vaastav: The Reality and Goodbye, among many others. He has also turned into a vlogger who shares travelling and food videos online.

So, what are your thoughts about rasgulla chai?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here