Ashneer Grover Advises Gen Z to Marry Early for 'Freedom', Called Out on Twitter

Ashneer Grover gave out some unsolicited marriage advice to people and Gen Z and millennials have not taken it kindly. The former BharatPe managing director expressed his strong opinions on why people should get married early in their 20s. When he was asked about lessons he learned in his 20s that helped him on his business journey, his answer was, “Get married". He explained on The Ranveer Show Podcast that people these days have been “procrastinating" about everything, including marriage. He went on to add that getting married early gives one “purpose" and “direction" in life.

Twitter begs to differ. “Only a MAN can say “ap jaldi bachay karlo and then free ho jao to do bigger things" 😭😭😭😭😭 not everyone is made to follow the same graduation/shadi/bachay pipeline. u r NOT late in life. u r NOT behind or ahead of anyone. make ur life worth living for yourself pls [sic]," wrote one user. “Ye in jaise parents ke wajah se zindagi bhar therapy leni padti hain. Kids are not a social obligation [sic]," said another.

“Only a man can say ‘get free’ after marriage & kids, because the whole system is structured on the backbone of women’s labour & sacrifice. Our mothers & grandmothers are examples. Remember that joke ‘my dad would never know which grade I’m studying in’ that we’ve all cracked?!" reads another tweet. People especially took exception to Grover’s opinion that marriage would let one be “free" to do “bigger" things in life.

only a MAN can say "ap jaldi bachay karlo and then free ho jao to do bigger things" 😭😭😭😭😭 not everyone is made to follow the same graduation/shadi/bachay pipeline. u r NOT late in life. u r NOT behind or ahead of anyone. make ur life worth living for yourself pls https://t.co/cht7YcGMyc— mariam (@botalvarginaar) January 16, 2023

Ye in jaise parents ke wajah se zindagi bhar therapy leni padti hain. Kids are not a social obligation https://t.co/SHbc7yuZgp — awol (@avgspacelover) January 16, 2023

Only a man can say ‘get free’ after marriage & kids, because the whole system is structured on the backbone of women’s labour & sacrifice. Our mothers & grandmothers are examples. Remember that joke ‘my dad would never know which grade I’m studying in’ that we’ve all cracked?! https://t.co/5pE5CS5GK9— Ruchita (@roocheetah) January 16, 2023

Indian men should be banned from giving advices that affect a woman's life. Make it a criminal offence even https://t.co/ONwLov1Ewv— esther⁷ (@regalmyg) January 16, 2023

Only and only a man could have said “aap jaldi bache kar lo aur phir aap free ho jao”. Obvs coz unpaid care for kids and elderly toh will fall on women who will spend their productive years on this on not careers. Free rehna hai toh bache mat karo bhai. They are a responsibility https://t.co/yH7GGYzgUd— Ekta Chauhan (@ekta2993) January 16, 2023

