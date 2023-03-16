CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hustle CultureJaved AkhtarWorm MoonCanada Desert SnowfallAI Atomic Bomb
Home » Buzz » Ashneer Grover Tells Press Not to Use Pics of His 'Older Fatter' Self, Divides Twitter
2-MIN READ

Ashneer Grover Tells Press Not to Use Pics of His 'Older Fatter' Self, Divides Twitter

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 07:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Ashneer Grover's message to media is being criticised by some on Twitter. (Photo: Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

Ashneer Grover's message to media is being criticised by some on Twitter. (Photo: Instagram/@ashneer.grover)

Ashneer Grover, in a tweet mocking the press, asked them not to use his pre-weight-loss photos. Some Twitter users found the message 'fatphobic'.

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover tweeted a mocking message for the press recently, but it has sparked a debate online. “Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !! [sic]" Grover wrote in a tweet, alongside a photo of himself.

While there was a slew of tweets appreciating his message, some claimed that it was “fatphobic". Others came to Grover’s defence, arguing that his personal feelings regarding his body-image could stem from a number of factors.

“If looking back at your older pictures makes you feel ashamed then the problem is not the fat. You lost the weight but the problem remains. Ask your therapist," one tweet reads. Conversely, another argues, “Aggar mehnaat ki hai toh bnta nhi hai dikhana you do become a new person after losing weight usually a lot of people lose weight because they were in a bad mental state at that time so the pics can be very triggering to see I don’t see any problem [sic]."

Ashneer Grover’s Tweet and Reactions

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India fans have been missing Grover’s presence on the show, which inspired a slew of memes last season.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. ashneer grover
first published:March 16, 2023, 07:42 IST
last updated:March 16, 2023, 07:50 IST
Read More