Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover tweeted a mocking message for the press recently, but it has sparked a debate online. “Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !! [sic]" Grover wrote in a tweet, alongside a photo of himself.

While there was a slew of tweets appreciating his message, some claimed that it was “fatphobic". Others came to Grover’s defence, arguing that his personal feelings regarding his body-image could stem from a number of factors.

“If looking back at your older pictures makes you feel ashamed then the problem is not the fat. You lost the weight but the problem remains. Ask your therapist," one tweet reads. Conversely, another argues, “Aggar mehnaat ki hai toh bnta nhi hai dikhana you do become a new person after losing weight usually a lot of people lose weight because they were in a bad mental state at that time so the pics can be very triggering to see I don’t see any problem [sic]."

Meanwhile, Shark Tank India fans have been missing Grover’s presence on the show, which inspired a slew of memes last season.

