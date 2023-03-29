‘You’ star Penn Badgley left Twitter scratching their heads with one of his recent photographs for GQ. In it, his attire and pose- similar to a Muslim person’s praying posture- led many on Twitter to do double takes. Some assumed that he was celebrating Ramadan. Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims across the world. It started off for most of the world on March 23 this year and will conclude with Eid celebrations on April 21.

Penn, though he was not celebrating Ramadan, has finished fasting as a Bahá’í, for the month of ‘Alá. The Bahá’í faith is a relatively new religion that was founded in the 19th century. Penn replied to a Twitter user who wished him a happy Ramadan in a tweet: “I thought man converted to Islam for a second. Happy Ramadan brother."

Penn replied, “One of my favorite takes. (You’re not too far off, I just finished fasting as a Bahá’í for our month of ‘Alá) Happy Fasting this Ramadan fam."

One of my favorite takes. (You’re not too far off, I just finished fasting as a Bahá’í for our month of ‘Alá) Happy Fasting this Ramadan fam https://t.co/ofh28WrAo8— Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) March 28, 2023

The exchange gave rise to some memes, with people going “Assalamualaikum, you."

Assalamualaikum, you.— Naim Nawrouz (@NaimNawrouz) March 28, 2023

my bro doesnt only care and kill for love, but he prays and keep fasts too, legend— Alishba (@dactar2b) March 28, 2023

Penn returned as Joe Goldberg for ‘You’ season 4 on Netflix, with a new love story but the same lethal plans that he has always had. This season Joe has taken on the garb of a literature professor and enters into a circle of obscenely wealthy socialites. This time his moral posturing is against the absurdist cruelties of a capitalist structure, making you root for him till you remember- oh, Joe’s a serial killer. With an ‘Eat the Rich’ killer on the loose and a huge plot twist, though, the makers may have made Joe not just murderous, but truly unlikeable this time.

