Assam has achieved a remarkable feat by entering the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame for the largest number of handwritten notes on the great Ahom general Lachit Borphukan. The collection of 42.94 lakh handwritten notes submitted for a common purpose has earned recognition as the ‘world’s largest online photo album of handwritten articles’

Guinness World Records Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar on Thursday handed over the certificate to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma during a programme held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

Assam once again enters Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.This is special,as 42.9 lakh handwritten notes on Lachit Barphukan is recognised as world’s largest online photo album in the world I salute our youngsters for having shown their affection for the legendary General. pic.twitter.com/mX9fmom9nv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 9, 2023

The 400th birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom General Lachit Borphukan was celebrated by the Assam government through a year-long event. As a part of this celebration, the state government received an overwhelming response with 42,94,350 handwritten essays from different parts of the world. The essays were contributed by students, government officials, and individuals from within and outside Assam, and were written in various languages such as Assamese, English, Bengali, Bodo, and others. The essays were uploaded online between October 26 and November 26 last year, making it a truly global celebration of the life and legacy of this iconic historical figure.

Assam’s Chief Minister expressed his delight and pride in the people of Assam and India for their enthusiastic participation and said, “We appealed to the people of Assam to write something about Lachit Barphukan and upload it on the portal which was specially created for this purpose. We had received around 57 lakh entries in our portal, but only handwritten essays were considered for the record. This is a proud moment for the people of Assam."

He further said, “Guinness World Records has confirmed that this is the largest handwritten photo album so far registered in their records.” He thanked the people of Assam for their affection and respect towards Lachit Barphukan and acknowledged the importance of continuing to bring the legendary general to the forefront of public consciousness.

The Chief Minister also shared that on April 14, the Assam government will attempt another world record where over 11,000 participants will perform the Bihu dance together at a stadium in Guwahati. This will be another opportunity to showcase Assam’s vibrant cultural heritage and create a new world record.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here