There are numerous unique festivals celebrated across India. Some examples include the Bhoota Kola festival as shown in the film Kantara, Jallikattu, Attukal Pongala, and many others. All of these ceremonies are held with great zeal and enthusiasm. People from all walks of life come together to delve into the festive fever. One such unique festival held in Kerala is known as Chamayavilakku. The unique aspect of Kerala’s Chamayavilakku festival held primarily in the Kollam district is that the men dress up as women, looking completely unrecognisable. From their makeup to their attire, everything resembles a woman.

Recently, Indian Railways officer, Ananth Rupanagudi shared an intriguing glimpse of the Chamayavilakku festival, where a man was decked up like a woman. The picture has baffled social media users. The officer’s tweet indicated that the man’s perfection in turning into a woman, made him win the first prize in a makeup contest.

“The Devi Temple in Kottamkulangara in Kollam district in Kerala has a tradition called the Chamayavilakku festival. This festival is celebrated by men who are dressed as women. The above picture is that of the man who won the first prize for makeup in the contest,” read the tweet.

The Devi Temple in Kottamkulakara in Kollam district in Kerala has a tradition called the Chamayavilakku festival.This festival is celebrated by men who are dressed as women. The above picture is that of the man who won the first prize for the make up In the contest. #festival pic.twitter.com/ow6lAREahD — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) March 27, 2023

The picture captured the man, draped in a maroon-coloured, green-bordered saree, holding a puja plate. From his make-up, comprising a shade of nude lipstick, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a subtle hint of eyeshadow, you would fail to point out that he is a man and not a woman. The man dressed as a woman, sported golden jewellery, rounding off his festival-ready look with a tiny bindi, and open tresses.

Twitter users shared their reactions. One of them expressed their disbelief and questioned, “This is a man?” “This is UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!” quipped another.

This is a man?— Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) March 27, 2023

This is UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 28, 2023

A third individual shared some information about the festival and wrote, “It’s a fact, on Chamayavilakku festival, devotees light traditional lamps called vilakku and offer prayers to the presiding deity, Goddess Bhagavathy & is said that the goddess appeared in a dream to a devotee, asking him to light lamps in her honour.”

It's fact ,on Chamayavilakku festival, devotees light traditional lamps called vilakku and offer prayers to the presiding deity, Goddess Bhagavathy & is said that the goddess appeared in a dream to a devotee, asking him to light lamps in her honor.— Raavanan (@raavanan____) March 28, 2023

So far, the picture has amassed more than 1.2 million views on Twitter. As per the Kerala Tourism website, Chamayavilakku is known as the festival of lights, observed during the Malayalam month of Meenam on March 10 and 11.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here