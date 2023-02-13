Weddings are not just about the bride and groom, lip-smacking food and other interesting festivities. Some guests also steal the limelight and become the talk of the ceremony for their antics, especially none other than the dreaded fufaji. Fufaji has an opinion on everything, from the menu to decoration, music to gifts. He assumes an air of superiority beyond anyone’s understanding. And mind you, they don’t need any provocation to get angry.

A similar case was seen at a wedding in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, where a fight erupted just because the groom’s fufaji couldn’t get to eat paneer. Yes, you heard it right. A video shared by a social media user @ImAdiYogi on Twitter shows the same.

The video shows guests from both sides mercilessly beating each other. A woman was also spotted trying to stop a man from joining the fight but he was extremely agitated and picked up a weapon to beat people. It was followed by another group of people beating a man wearing a black dress to such an extent that he lost consciousness. Many were shocked by this sudden unfortunate turn in happy events and tried their best to stop the fight but to no avail. The video has garnered 1,40,000 views.

The video got mixed reactions with some left in splits after watching it while others expressed concern over the fact that why people get agitated over such trivial issues. A user wrote, “UP never fails to entertain."

Another user who was not happy with this attitude depicted by the wedding guests wrote that the people who picked up a fight on such a minor issue should not be invited to any functions. According to this user, these people have wasted precious efforts and resources spent on organising a wedding.

Aise log bekhari hotey hai jinki aukaat bhadaro me done me khana khane ki hi hoti hai. baap kitni mehnat karta hai bete ke shadi me khana banvane ke liye sab kharab ho gaya hoga.— MUKESH KUMAR (@Kaim1404Mukesh) February 10, 2023

A similar case was reported last year in Purnea, Bihar on February 19 where a fufaji got angry while the baraat was on their way to the destination via Babhani Grameen Path. A platoon of family members left no stone unturned to make him happy but an eternally dissatisfied soul, fufaji, refused to listen to anyone. Babhani Grameen Path was jammed due to this incident for 70 minutes.

