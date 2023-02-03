Discovering a wild reptile at home would be a nightmare for many. However, this dread came true for an Australian family. It all began, when a man in Queensland’s Hervey Bay went to use his washroom, but instead received the shock of his life after he lifted the cover of his toilet seat and found a 4-foot-long snake crawling on it. The man wasted no time and immediately rushed to call the snake catchers, as per a report by Newsweek. The incident came to light after the video of the “scary sight” was shared on Instagram.

As per the Newsweek report, it is believed that the snake entered the toilet to rescue itself from the scorching heat, currently being faced by the Australian state of Queensland. As per the caption of the Instagram video, the snake catchers were successful in ‘relocating’ the creepy crawly back into the wild. The caption read, “‘That’s a scary, scary sight!’ A 4-ft-long snake was found trying to beat the heat in a woman’s toilet in her home in Hervey Bay, Australia. A snake catcher was called to safely wrangle the reptile and relocate it back into the wild.”

The now-viral video opens by showing a female snake catcher opening the toilet seat, wherein the reptile can be seen crawling. After saying “That’s a scary, scary sight,” the snake catcher can be seen picking it up while it seems to be resisting hard to leave its spot on the toilet seat. Next, the woman, while holding the snake in her hand, can be heard saying, “It’s really, he’s just looking for a bit of water, I think. Trying to get out of the heat. That smell’s like musk that they let off, so they’re—these guys are not venomous.” Towards the end of the video, the woman can be seen, leaving the snake back in the wild, where it quickly crawls onto a tree.

The caption on the video further quoted a CNN report and stated that “home sightings of snakes are common in Australia during the hot summer months, as the cold-blooded animals attempt to seek cooler temperatures.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

Several users expressed relief that no one was harmed in the process. One user commented, “Glad no one was harmed. That snake was so dope though I love earth like did you all see that color.” Another commented, “Let me go and close my toilet lid.” Currently, some states in Australia are battling with heat waves.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here