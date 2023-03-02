CHANGE LANGUAGE
Australian Journo Covering IND vs AUS Test Raves Over Indori Poha, Desis Pour Suggestions

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 14:54 IST

Indore, India

Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor who is covering the IND vs AUS Test has fallen in love with Indori Poha. The 3rd Test is being played at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Every Desi city has a dish that tastes particularly good in that very air, cooked with those very spices and tasted in those particular street-corners. For Indore, that’s Poha. Among a variety of chaat, kachoris, samosas, panipuri and the like, the Indori Poha occupies a special place. It packs a punch with a variety of textures you could choose from. You might try it by itself or accompanied with some jalebi or imarti.

Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor visited India and fell in love with the Indori Poha. The India vs Australia 3rd Test is ongoing at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Sharing a snap of a plate of the scrumptious snack, Lalor wrote, “Indore’s famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India come to Indore. I’m loving it".

Suggestions poured in for him from Indore residents.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

