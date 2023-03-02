Every Desi city has a dish that tastes particularly good in that very air, cooked with those very spices and tasted in those particular street-corners. For Indore, that’s Poha. Among a variety of chaat, kachoris, samosas, panipuri and the like, the Indori Poha occupies a special place. It packs a punch with a variety of textures you could choose from. You might try it by itself or accompanied with some jalebi or imarti.

Australian cricket journalist Peter Lalor visited India and fell in love with the Indori Poha. The India vs Australia 3rd Test is ongoing at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Sharing a snap of a plate of the scrumptious snack, Lalor wrote, “Indore’s famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India come to Indore. I’m loving it".

Indore’s famous Poha! Tastes as good as it was said to be. Next time you visit India come to Indore. I’m loving it. pic.twitter.com/06wE5ZPxox— Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 1, 2023

Suggestions poured in for him from Indore residents.

Pete, glad to know you're in my beloved hometown. Hope you had jalebi too. I love poha and jalebi so much, it's in the name of my substack too. Hope you have a good time there. 🙂https://t.co/1B8uf8IWp6— El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) March 2, 2023

I'll take you to 56 Dukaan Mate , it'd the tastiest thing you'll ever have.— Apurv Nigudkar (@ApurvNigudkar07) March 1, 2023

Missing with jalebi poha pic.twitter.com/ACqKq1nxef— desh c2 jain (@deshc22) March 1, 2023

Visit here also pic.twitter.com/mhZjRksV2J— A HINDU (@An_UR_Hindu) March 1, 2023

Sev Phoha 😋. But looks like they didn't add masala (dry powdered spices) to it. DO try it in the next round. All the tears and sweat will be worth it.— Prash (@prash_kd) March 1, 2023

Glad you are enjoying it here. Visit 56 shops and sarafa at night for more. 🙏😊— Karan Verma (@Karann_Artist) March 1, 2023

