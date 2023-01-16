Australian Man Fakes His Own Abduction to Spend New Year's Eve With Other Girlfriend

In a bizarre incident, an Australian man reportedly faked his kidnapping on New Year’s to spend time with his lover and not his girlfriend. According to a report by LadBible, the man identified to be Paul Iera, was detained by police authorities on Thursday on charges of making a fake accusation with intent and false representation which led to a full-fledged police investigation. Sergeant Kate Mckinley, a police prosecutor told a court in Wollongong on Friday, that the entire search investigation cost the force and the government over $25,000 along with 100 to 200 hours of wasted time.

The authorities claim that the 35-year-old man left his home before New Year’s Even telling his partner he was going to catch up with a ‘financial guy’ in Dapto, which is located in the south of Wollongong. Later that night, Iera’s partner received a text message from a sex worker stating that the man has been kidnapped. It is alleged that the said sex worker had a history with Iera. The text message reportedly read, “'[Partner] it’s ‘[name]’ thank you for sending Paul to me, now payback is a b**** bye bye. But I’m going to be fare (sic) OK, we will keep him with us until the morning wen (sic) he gives us his bike we call it square, no one’s touching him my word I’ll give you hun OK.”

This led Iera’s partner to believe that the man has been held hostage over a $7000 dirt bike, and in fear for his well-being, she quickly took help from the cops. The officers searched multiple CCTV footage and interviewed witnesses only to reportedly find that during the time the texts were sent to Iera’s partner, CCTV cameras show him arriving at her lover’s home in Dumbarton. It is also revealed that Iera called his dad to inform him that he had been abducted.

During the call, he told his father that the kidnappers were dropping him near his car in Wollongong but the cell tower data suggest that the call was made from the Dapto area. Subsequent CCTV footage obtained by the cops showed Iera and his lover getting into a vehicle in Dombaron just seven minutes after the call was made. The police at the time were conducting a ‘high-risk vehicle stop’ assuming that the man had been held hostage. Later, Iera claimed that he was abducted by unknown men but did identify the sex worker who was directing the kidnapping.

However, police refuted Iera’s claim suggesting that no vehicle of the alleged kidnappers was spotted on CCTV. The officers claim that the man fabricated the entire scenario to spend New Year’s Eve with his lover. The magistrate at the court who heard the case called it bizarre but ended up granting him bail. He will reportedly return to court later this month for sentencing.

