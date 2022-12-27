Australian Man Fights off Armed Robbers in His Underpants at 4:30 am

One common man turned into a hero in Australia when he fought off armed robbers who had tried to rummage around in his daughter’s car. Unlike Superman, Steve Middleton was not sporting any capes or bodysuits when he went out on the street to fend off the alleged thieves. He was, however, donning just his underwear, just like DC’s beloved superhero does. Middleton’s video, where he is seen wrestling with the armed strangers, has gone viral on social media. The ordeal took place on December 26, Boxing Day.

In an interview with 9News Gold Coast, Middleton said that he had woken up to his alarm in the morning, having plans to go fishing on the day. However, when he arose, he spotted a torch light in his daughter’s car and decided to jump into action right away. But he realised that he was “starkers so had to put something on, didn’t want to scare them [the robbers] too much.”

So, he quickly put on his underwear and ran into the street in Mermaid Waters. Since things happened too quickly, Middleton did not realise that other gang members were waiting in a different car. He also did not realise that the two people he was about to take on were armed.

Middleton said, “All I was doing was trying to was wrestle the young fella down,” adding that he “was more screaming out for the neighbours and trying to get some help so we can just apprehend the young fella.”

At one point in the video, he can be seen holding one young man as a shield while the other tries to swing a baseball bat and a knife at him. He even sustained a few cuts and bruises on his hand from the fight that ensued once he got hold of one of the youngsters.

However, Middleton managed to make it out of the scuffle without any serious hurt caused. He is now being referred to as the “underwear hero” online. His friends, on the other hand, are jokingly calling him “Captain Undies”. While the gang was unsuccessful in stealing the car they were allegedly in, they did manage to escape capture.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here