Australian Minister Criticised for Addressing Woman Lawmaker As 'Mr. Speaker' 18 Times During Speech

Australia’s opposition leader, Peter Dutton has come under fire online for frequently misgendering deputy speaker Sharon Claydon during a recent Parliamentary session. A video had been doing rounds where Dutton can be heard continuing to address Claydon as “Mr Speaker” even after apologising for using the wrong title, further infuriating Claydon.

The clip shared by the BBC on Instagram shows Dutton addressing the Parliament and is heard referring to Claydon as “Mr Speaker” three times in just one sentence. While trying to make his point, Dutton is heard saying, “None worse, Mr Speaker than this man over here. And Mr Speaker he is taking this government and our country down a dead end, Mr Speaker.”

Claydon, who was visibly annoyed by the misgendering, can also be heard interrupting him asking to use the correct title, saying, “You need to use my correct title and when you’re referring to other members also.”

Approximately 2.1 million people have viewed the video. Several viewers have made humorous remarks in response to the film, such as “Does he possibly have a head injury? Or maybe he needs to be rebooted?”

After being reprimanded for incorrectly referring to the deputy speaker as a man, Dutton apologises but oddly keeps making the same error. Dutton is also heard saying, “That is a very valid point Madam Deputy Speaker and I’m sorry I haven’t addressed you with the correct title. But the fact is, Mr Speaker. You know that trouble is on the horizon, Mr Speaker.”

Because of Dutton’s conduct, Claydon reiterates her position and declares, “I am not Mr Speaker.”

Dutton ignores her warning and continues speaking, switching back and forth between calling Claydon Mr Speaker and Madam Deputy Speaker. Finally, Claydon gets irritated by this behaviour and requests that the Prime Minister address the parliament, declaring, “Time’s up. I dial the Prime Minister’s number. In the speech, Dutton reportedly addressed Claydon 18 times as “Mr Speaker.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here