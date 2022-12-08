Australian Mum Slammed on TikTok After Making a 'Healthy' Version of Fairy Bread

Fairy bread, the delicious triangle-shaped treat is a staple serving at children’s parties in Australia and New Zealand. Kids love to satiate their sweet tooth with this delicacy and hence an Australian mother’s healthy version of the snack has received tremendous flak on social media. According to LadBible, TikToker Fatimah Omran, who is a culinary teacher by profession, recently shared a video of adding colourful veggies to fairy bread, and it isn’t going down well with internet users.

In the clip, the mom says, “My daughter wanted Fairy bread, I said, ‘no’, [instead] get some bread, veggies, and coconut.” She further explained the process of making the healthy version of the snack, “I shredded all the veggies; it would’ve been easier if I had a juicer [and] squeezed out the excess juice.” Reportedly, in the viral clip, the Australian mother was spotted adding beetroot into the mixture as she squeezed out additional juices from the veggie. The layer of bread is then coated with some shredded coconut. “I coated the bread with some butter and sprinkled my healthy sprinkles. This is better than any Fairy Bread at any party,” continued the mother.

Notably, the clip has amassed over 4.5 million views on the social media platform along with tremendous flak for this healthy snack. A user reportedly commented, “Calling my mum and telling her I appreciate her.” Another explained that it is okay for kids to enjoy Fairy bread and asked the mother to let her daughter eat some sugar once in while.

During an interaction with News, the Australian mother opened up about the hate she received online after posting the video. She revealed how her profile was reported only because she made an attempt to feed her daughter something healthy. Addressing the misconception that she doesn’t let her daughter eat sugar, the Australian mother said how people have no knowledge of her intentions and have assumed that she denies treat to her children. However, that isn’t the case, the mom who has battled cancer 16 years ago, only have been cautious about what her kids eat.

