Australian Teacher Turns ‘Monster’ Drawings by Students into Cute Toys, Gets Internet’s Love

Children and their creativity must not be underestimated and nor their teachers’. An Australian mentor found a creative way to engage with her students as she crafted hand-made stuffed toys for them which were based on the ‘monster’ drawings that they made. Her efforts came to light after a student’s dad took to Twitter and shared how his son, Oscar’s teacher made a lot of plushies for the five to six-year-olds attending school in Melbourne.

Reid Parker, Oscar’s father, tweeted the picture of the monster toy made by his kid’s teacher by placing it alongside the actual drawing. He wrote, “My kid’s teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings…Pay teachers more”. Parker comically stated, “I’ve been told it’s a therizinosaurus. So we know at least ONE person likes Jurassic World Dominion.”

My kid’s teacher made toys for her class based on their drawings.Pay teachers more pic.twitter.com/3vBuQ4Zaw6— Reid Parker (@ReidParker_) December 19, 2022

He also posted a couple of pics that showed different kinds of toys made by the teacher for the entire class which immediately sent the internet into a frenzy. Soon, everyone started discussing how important it is for teachers to be paid appropriately for their immense contribution to connecting with the students so they could nurture them well. While speaking to Bored Panda, Parker also mentioned that his son’s teacher wanted to remain anonymous but he did share some interesting things about her and said, “The toys were made by my son’s primary school teacher in a North Melbourne suburb. She’s done this for a few years now and during Covid lockdowns even rode around the neighborhood dropping them off at the children’s houses! The children are all in love with the results and the parents are too."

I’ll add more when I can pic.twitter.com/15JU4rzNS7— Reid Parker (@ReidParker_) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Parker, in his urge to do something for the teacher, set up a fundraiser called GoFundMe after a couple of users asked him to find ways to give a little gift to the teacher, who tried her best to bring a smile to the children’s faces. He explained, “The GoFundMe was set up in response to the number of people who were asking how they could contribute in some way. I wasn’t going to do it at all but saw a few comments suggesting they’d seen others trying to capitalize on this story. It felt wrong that someone could set up a fake fund to try and make money from people, so I set this up myself.” Parker further ensured that the money would be sent to the teacher to support her supplies. “Everything will go directly to the teacher to use or redistribute as she sees fit. Hopefully, it will be enough to pay for materials or upgrade her sewing machine."

I’ll reply here too, because it looks like a lot of people feel the same as you.I’ve created a GoFundMe for people who really want to contribute in some way, as this post got a lot of traction and I don’t want others to take advantage!https://t.co/NOoO5RzHtC— Reid Parker (@ReidParker_) December 25, 2022

Nonetheless, he proved how a small step can bring a big change in someone’s life. It’s just that what you deserve is what you get!

