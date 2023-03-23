Australian Vlogger Dad Punches Monkey to Save His Son from Violent Attack, Scary Video Goes Viral

A YouTube video of an Australian father punching a monkey to save his infant son and then struggling to get his bag with his passport on a beach in Thailand has become popular on internet. The video is uploaded by the YouTube channel ‘Sailing La Vagabonde’ which is run by Australian vlogging couple, Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu. The viral video has crossed over seven lakh views in two days and has terrified viewers with its visuals.

In the video, the vloggers visit the Phi Phi Archipelago of Thailand with their children. A pack of monkeys approaches the bag of the family which contains their wallets, phones, and even a passport.

Suddenly, one of the monkeys starts moving towards Riley’s son prompting him to pick up his crying and scared son. Riley hauls him up while the hostile monkeys come near him and he gestures them away. One of the violent primates almost jumps on him and as a result, Riley punches the monkey away and gets a minor injury on his finger.

Here is the video:

Elayna returns from her dive and is shocked to see the aggressive monkeys and the injury on his spouse’s finger. Elayna later explains that they were unaware of the common monkey attacks on the tourists and the bags did not have any food items to attract the group. Riley later goes to a hospital to get a rabies vaccination. READ MORE

The comments under the video have expressed shock over the incident. One user expresses disbelief over no other tourist in the background helping them out from the attack. Another user comments, “Absolutely terrifying to watch, it must have been worse in person”. Other social media users have wished Riley a speedy recovery and called him brave. READ MORE

The vlogging duo have been sailing across the globe since 2014 and made significant headlines when climate activist, Greta Thunberg, sailed with them to reach the UN Climate Change Conference in 2019.

