Australian Woman Describes Ordeal After Crashing into 'World's Most Dangerous' Plant
1-MIN READ

Australian Woman Describes Ordeal After Crashing into 'World's Most Dangerous' Plant

Published By: Adithyan P

News18.com

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 15:28 IST

Australia

The plant is known for injecting venom into the skin of people who touch it, causing excruciating pain that can last up to nine months. (Representative Image, Credits: Reuters)

The plant is known for injecting venom into the skin of people who touch it, causing excruciating pain that can last up to nine months. (Representative Image, Credits: Reuters)

An Australian woman named Naomi Lewis has spoken out about her six-month ordeal after falling into what has been dubbed the 'world's most dangerous plant.'

It all happened when Naomi Lewis fell off her bike and crashed into the Gympie-Gympie plant, also known as the Dendrocnide Moroides, while she was visiting North Queensland in June 2023. The plant is known for injecting venom into the skin of people who touch it, causing excruciating pain that can last up to nine months.

Lewis described her excruciating pain from the Gympie-Gympie plant as “100% the worst pain ever". She added that the pain was beyond unbearable, and her body reached a threshold where she began to vomit.

In comparison to giving birth to her four children, including three caesareans and one natural, she stated that childbirth did not even come close to the pain she experienced from the plant.

Following the incident, her husband rushed Naomi to a nearby pharmacy in an attempt to remove the stinging hairs that had embedded themselves in her skin. Despite her excruciating pain, Lewis managed to make it to a hospital in Cairns before being transferred to another facility for pain treatment.

After seven long days in the hospital, she was finally able to return home. However, the next six months were a constant battle of using painkillers and heat packs to manage the unbearable pain that had settled in her legs. It was not until last December that Naomi was able to stop using pain medication entirely.

Even now, under certain circumstances, she still feels discomfort in some parts of her legs.

