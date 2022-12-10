Australian Woman Sets World Record By Running 107 Marathons in 107 Days

Erchana Murray-Bartlett began her daily marathon routine back in Cape York, Queensland, in August and she has created quite a streak. 107 days later, on December 3, the Australian set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive days to run a marathon distance (female). The 32-year-old shared a clip of herself achieving the marvelous feat on her Instagram account. She had people lined up at the finishing line, waiting for her. Erchana went on to share that this is not the end of her marathon journey. Instead, she has taken it as a “great moment to reflect on how far we’ve come and all the good we’ve achieved.” She had raised almost $50 thousand (roughly Rs 41 Lakh) towards protecting at-risk wildlife. Check it out here:

Congratulations poured in for the marathon runner in the comment section. Social media users remarked that she has done a wonderful job and this was a great achievement indeed. “Congratulations, Erchana! I’m so glad I stumbled across your Instagram! You’ve been an inspiration to follow from here in the UK. What a massive achievement,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another comment read, “Congratulations Erchana! I am so proud of your enormous heart and amount of determination and grit it took to achieve this feat!”

“Congratulations on your new record! I ran my very first marathon yesterday and can barely walk right now. To be able to do this many in a row… Simply incredible and mind blowing!” wrote a third user.

Erchana has announced that she is set to run 150 marathons back-to-back for the Guinness World Record. She is working in collaboration with the Wilderness Society. They are working in an effort to highlight Australia’s extinction crisis. Erchana is making her way from the tip of mainland Australia (Cape York) to the toe (Melbourne) to spread the message that Extinction is a choice. The goal is to raise $62 thousand (about ₹51 Lakh) to preserve the parks and ecosystems that are home to the wildlife and to ensure their continued survival.

