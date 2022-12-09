Australian YouTuber Visits Indigenous Island Tribe That Has Barely Any Contact With Outside World

An Australian YouTuber, Brodie Moss, recently visited the ‘forgotten islands’ in Northern Vanuatu and met an indigenous island tribal. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a video of the same. The video was shot at Kwakéa Island which is home to a caucasian man who Moss refers to merely as Brett. He deemed this visit as the ‘most wild experience of his life.’ He uploaded the entire vlog on his YouTube page.

“I’m at the northernmost island group in Vanuatu, There’s no shops, there’s hardly any power or reception, and we’ll be eating whatever we can catch from the ocean or on the land," he says as he shows off his tiny hut before the group board a boat.

“See those islands there in the distance? We’re heading towards them. They’re the islands Brett trades with, and the one where all the locals are from," the YouTuber said. Further, into the video, the tribal people can be seen breaking out into song and dance. Have a look:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with 2.8 million views. “That felt pretty intimidating at the start. One thing that really stands out is those people have nothing but nature surrounding them. No internet, modern tech…nothing. They look like the happiest people on earth. Amazing!" commented a YouTube user. Another person wrote, “What’s mind blowing is that all these ancient tribes seem to be so much more happy than we are. They don’t live in the past or future but in the present and all together like one big family. It’s been a while since I have seen such happy children."

One YouTube user wrote, “The one villager pulled his bow and arrow up at Brody on the trail to the village. It was difficult to tell, in the beginning, weather the islanders would lead them to death or celebration."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here