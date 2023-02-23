There are times when people fail to recognise personalities who have earned a name for themselves in a reputed industry. However, not everybody feels disheartened over such instances and rather take it in a way like MSD did while on a flight with Priyanka. Remember when SSR said, ‘Why are you sorry, you don’t know me because I have not done anything worth remembering it’? This, somewhat, got translated into a real-life moment when American author Joseph Fasano had a seatmate on an airplane who was reading one of his recent novels, The Swallows of Lunetto, and was completely unaware of his identity. That excited him to engage in a live conversation with his Twitter fam to update them on ‘what happened next’.

Beginning with a tweet, “The person next to me on this airplane is reading my novel. Should I say anything?”, he went on to wait for the lady to recognise him but she didn’t. However, his curiosity knew no bounds and he went to initiate a conversation by asking if she was travelling for work or fun and she said “just a little trip to see family." While she looked at him directly (as if identifying him) for a moment, the situation didn’t get any better before their flight took off.

The person next to me on this airplane is reading my novel. Should I say anything? pic.twitter.com/RgaaO8ZswT— Joseph Fasano (@Joseph_Fasano_) February 22, 2023

I’m thinking of whispering, “Is it better than the last one?"— Joseph Fasano (@Joseph_Fasano_) February 22, 2023

This sent tweeps into a frenzy and they started dropping suggestions for him to observe if she was liking his novel or not. “You watch them read it. They’ve just started it so you can quietly suffer through every sigh, sleepy moment—or conversely every moment they seem gripped by it. Do they put it down to eat, or do they eat holding it in the other hand? You suffer. That’s the story now. For hours,” suggested a user while another one wrote, “Wait until they go to the bathroom and autograph it.” No doubt, Joseph approved of the good advice, but his nervousness was at an all-time high and he couldn’t even help it.

Even online users couldn’t wait for the follow-up and remained at the edge of their seats as the 40-year-old novelist said that he would give an update as soon as they land after the 6-hour flight. So, what exactly happened then?

“UPDATE: Joseph Fasano has a *new friend!* …My approach: “Are you enjoying that?"

Her: “I think so. Have you read it?"

Me: “About 100 times."

Her: “What?!"

Me: “Just to make sure everything was right."

(pause)…and now we’re buds”

UPDATE: Joseph Fasano has a *new friend!*My approach: “Are you enjoying that?" Her: “I think so. Have you read it?" Me: “About 100 times." Her: “What?!" Me: “Just to make sure everything was right." (pause) ….and now we’re buds — Joseph Fasano (@Joseph_Fasano_) February 22, 2023

Finally, the cat was outta the bag and for the better! He even shared a photo of his autograph that had a sweet note for his new pal! All that goes well ends well.

