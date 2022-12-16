Avatar: The Way of Water takes audiences back to the fictional world of Pandora. Set a decade and a half after Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) decides to forgo his life with ‘sky people’ and become a part of the beautiful Na’vi clan. He has come a long way in life. He not only married Ney’tiri (Zoe Saldana) but they also have four children now: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), and an adopted daughter, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). As the movie was released, many took to their social media handles and shared their reviews.

While some are busy praising the story of the movie, others are praising the VFX. James Cameron also gathered a lot of praise for this gem. “Half Movie Done. Great VFX, Beautiful Under Water Scenes," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Watched James Cameron’s #Avatar, the thing which is evident in the film is that the boundaries for the imagination of a writer are beyond imagination. Every shot, every frame of the film is JAW-DROPPING. Now a James Cameron fan for life."

Here are a few reactions:

Awestruck and mind blowing visuals with so so emotions completes #AvatarTheWayOfWater technically rich VFX and action sequence is amazing. Kiri little more family drama and emotional bonding would have made film heightened. Not great as remastered #Avatar @JimCameron ❤️ 3/5 https://t.co/81MNFvf0pM— F*ck!t (@salaamsalaar) December 16, 2022

I just saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater and wow. I expected it to be a visual spectacle, but I didn’t expect it to be so emotionally resonant. Its nuanced characters, rich world building, and fulfilling story make this far better than its predecessor.Also the fight scenes are BRUTAL. pic.twitter.com/T3fLN4cKE6 — ✶cozza✶ (@stephcozza) December 13, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater REVIEW.James Cameron's latest film is a stunning achievement in film-making that will make you forgive its long runtime. Cameron has once again proven himself to be an absolute master of his craft, delivering a film that is almost a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/3AkQZOhWbK — LetsCinema (@letscinema) December 15, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater Every frame is worth a millionEvery shot perfect to the T. It’s Breathtaking , the drama, impeccable action , this ride back to pandora is just amazing. A Visual Wonder That Demands you to Watch It only on Big Screen Go for it…!!! — Thyview (@Thyview) December 16, 2022

Still thinking about how funny and amazing is the 73 years old Sigourney Weaver playing a 14 years old teenager Na'Vi in #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/pcEfJnIf4t— Yuri Célico (@yuriclc) December 15, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater proves once again that James Cameron is the UNDISPUTED KING of sequels. The film has so many breathtaking shots and the visuals are EXHILARATING and GROUNDBREAKING! The cast is really strong too and I loved the Sully family. A sequel that was worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/Jdp02b9fc7— BSL (@bigscreenleaks) December 15, 2022

James Cameron made his fans wait for 13 years before he returned to Pandora and made sure it was all worth it. The director, who has delivered some of the most memorable cinematic experiences, lives up to visual expectations. Avatar: The Way of Water is far richer and bigger than its 2009 precedent. Cameron plays it smart with both halves, banking on nostalgia in the first half while serenading us with the new world in the second.

