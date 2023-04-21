Award-Winning Ariste Forced To Drive Auto Rickshaw In Kashmir

An award-winning papier-mache artisan from Kashmir has resorted to driving a auto rickshaw due to financial difficulties. When a Twitter user found himself stuck in traffic in Kashmir, he did not think that he would be running into Syed Aijaz, whose work has been recognised and awarded in South Africa, India, and many other countries. The artist has won several accolades including two State handicrafts awards. Despite being featured in various international journals, including BBC, and visiting many countries as a guest and trainer, Aijaz has struggled to make ends meet through his art. The heartbreaking story was shared in a series of tweets.

“The only worth (but disheartening) thing about today’s traffic jam was taking an auto and recognising the driver to be Syed Aijaz, an award-winning papier-mache artisan who has received numerous accolades. His work has been recognised and awarded in South Africa, India (National award from Indian ministry of textiles) and many other places including two State handicrafts awards,” read the tweet.

The only worth (but disheartening) thing about today’s traffic jam was taking an auto and recognising the driver to be Syed Aijaz, an award winning paper-machie artisan who has received numerous accolades. His work has been recognised and awarded in South Africa, (1/n) pic.twitter.com/IfTglwGSvl— Khawar Khan Achakzai (@khawar_achakzai) April 19, 2023

In his own words, Syed Aijaz shared why he had to leave his art and instead drive an auto rickshaw. “Taqdeer bani, bankar bigdi, duniya ne humein barbaad kia" (destiny was made and then destroyed us). Aijaz believes papier-mache will not sustain for more than 5-10 years now. He also claimed that everyone is leaving this art behind because of financial reasons. The Twitter user shared that for Aijaz, “Tuk-Tuk does better than awards and recognitions.”

his skills to students all over the world. But circumstances forced him take over driving a Tuk-Tuk. Arts and crafts in Kashmir make a meagre amount of money. He could not feed his family from it. To him, Tuk-Tuk does better than awards and recognitions. (3/n) pic.twitter.com/3pYNHyijo2— Khawar Khan Achakzai (@khawar_achakzai) April 19, 2023

The Twitter user shared that, “Aijaz is not just an artisan, he is the Art.. Struggling.”

Aijaz says that these crafts wont sustain for more than 5-10 years now. Everyone is leaving due to financial reasons. He ends his conversation with, “ taqdeer bani, bankar bigdi, duniya ne humein barbaad kia” Aijaz is not just an artisan, he is the Art.. Struggling.(4/n) pic.twitter.com/vTmvS1aFNQ — Khawar Khan Achakzai (@khawar_achakzai) April 19, 2023

Despite all the hardships in his way, Aijaz makes sure that he always finds time for his art every day, morning and evening. After spending his day driving his auto rickshaw, he returns to his world of art and creativity where he works on his incomplete masterpieces and unrealized aspirations.

Aijaz Sahab is a wonderful human being. He still finds time for his art every day, morning and evening. He spends his day on his Auto and at the end retires back to his beautiful world of colour and craftsmanship; working on his unfinished murals and unworked dreams. pic.twitter.com/wmH8itvM6y— Khawar Khan Achakzai (@khawar_achakzai) April 19, 2023

It is a sad reality that such a talented artisan is forced to drive an auto to make ends meet, but Aijaz’s dedication to his craft is a testament to his resilience and determination. His story is a reminder of the challenges faced by artisans in a world where recognition and awards do not always translate into financial stability.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here