Ayushmann Khurrana Keeps His Promise, Meets Delhi Singer For Impromptu Jam Session

Ayushmann Khurrana is one the much-loved stars in the industry who has proved his mettle in acting in varied roles. The actor who hails from Chandigarh kicked off his acting journey with Vicky Donor in 2012 and now has earned a big name in the industry. The Badhai Ho actor is known for his humble behaviour and enjoys a massive fan base. A recent video which is doing rounds on social media shows the actor enjoying an impromptu jamming session with a busker on the streets of Delhi. Named Shivam, the artist uploaded a video on his official Instagram handle.

It all started when a few days back, the busker had uploaded his rendition of the actor’s blockbuster song ‘Paani Da Rang’ and tagged the actor. Seeing his post, the actor promised that he will meet him. Keeping his promise, the actor joined the street singer named Shivam in an impromptu jam session.

In the caption, the busker can be seen thanking the actor for keeping his promise. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, Ayushmann in his recent interview recalled his struggling days and childhood days. The Dam Laga Ke Haisha actor also revealed that he got hit by his parents in his childhood days. He shared that his father, astrologer P Khurana, was quite strict when he was younger. Ayushmann also said in a hilarious tone that North Indian parents usually thrash their children as it is very much part of the upbringing.

In a conversation with Siddharth Aalambayan on The Bombay Journey, Ayushmann explained that his father was very strict and he was beaten badly as a child. He said in a sarcastic tone, “North mai jisne maa baap se thappad na khaaya ho, chappal na khaayi ho toh woh upbringing ho hi nahi sakti (In North India, parents usually slap their kids, beat them up by slippers, it is part of our bringing).”

