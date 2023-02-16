Actor Ayushamann Khurrana could not resist his taste bud when he got a chance to try chena Poda, a delectable milk-based dessert, during his visit to Odisha. The actor was in the state for a performance at the Jajpur Mahotsav in Cuttak. The actor, who is usually on a strict diet, just could resist the local sweet. Ayushmann tweeted a photo of chena Poda on Twitter with a caption that read, “The dark side of chena poda successfully dilutes the dark side of mine.”

The dark side of chena poda successfully dilutes the dark side of mine. pic.twitter.com/5gk6rIwktA— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 15, 2023

The tweet wonderfully depicts Ayushmann’s delight at the deliciousness of the sweet dish. Soon after Ayushmann’s post, the official Twitter handle of Odisha tourism thanked Khurrana for gracing the Mahotsav with his presence and offered an invitation to him in future too.

The tweet read, “Thanks Ayushmann Khurrana we believe our USP is our uniqueness, be it our cuisine or destination. Hope you had a chance to look around and enjoyed your stay here. We look forward to welcome you again.”

Thanks @ayushmannk we believe our USP is our uniqueness, be it our cuisine or destination. Hope you had a chance to look around & enjoyed your stay here. We look forward to welcome you again. https://t.co/K5670vFNT6— Odisha Tourism (@odisha_tourism) February 15, 2023

Social media also expressed their wish to experience scrumptious delicacy. Additionally, a large number of Twitter users from Odisha joined in to express their love for the dessert.

One user commented, “Chena Poda is like a magnet for taste buds, and we’re all just helplessly drawn to it. Resistance is futile! Ayushmann Khurrana.”

Chena Poda is like a magnet for taste buds, and we're all just helplessly drawn to it. Resistance is futile! Ayushmann Khurrana https://t.co/QkvuhINcYW— Sanjaya Kumar Behera (@sanjayakunu) February 16, 2023

Another user wrote, “The dark side or the poda side (burnt side) of chena poda is a temptation that is hard to resist..it is the best part of the sweet…And yes, it’s more than a sweet, this is emotion for Odia people.”

The dark side or the poda side (burnt side) of chenna poda is a temptation that is hard to resist..it is the best part of the sweet…And yes, it's more than a sweet, this is emotion for odia people— simlee das (@simplysimlee) February 15, 2023

“Feels good the way this simple sweet has made its journey. Decades ago, this was only available in Nayagarh, Odisha, the place where it was discovered. Now its kindah global,” a user commented.

Feels good the way this simple sweet has made its journey. Decades ago, this was only available in Nayagarh, Odisha, the place where it was discovered. Now its kindah global.— Soumya Jyoti Pratihari (@sjpratihari) February 15, 2023

Another fan of chena poda wrote, “Habibi when you are in Odisha you can’t deny Chena poda.”

Habibi, when you are in Odisha you can't deny Chhena poda ❤️🥰— Sitikant Satapathy (@SitikantaS) February 15, 2023

The sweet delicacy chena poda, which translates to baked cheese in Odia, is one of the state’s most popular delicacies. It can also be called the Indian equivalent of Cheesecake. This simple dish of cottage cheese, semolina, and sugar has slowly gained popularity even outside the state of Odisha.

