CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » BUZZ » Baby Adorably Imitates Dad Watching Football Match on TV, Watch Cute Video Here
2-MIN READ

Baby Adorably Imitates Dad Watching Football Match on TV, Watch Cute Video Here

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 11:49 IST

International

n the video, the child appears to be excited while watching the game, but when he notices his father getting upset. (Credits: Twitter)

n the video, the child appears to be excited while watching the game, but when he notices his father getting upset. (Credits: Twitter)

In the video, the child appears to be excited while watching the game, but when he notices his father getting upset, he decides to imitate his father.

Social media is a treasure trove of incredible content that can lift our spirits and brighten our day. And this particular video, which has gone viral on the internet, aptly demonstrates it. The video shows a little boy watching a football match with his father and his reaction to the game will leave you in splits. The video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter.

In the video, the child appears to be excited while watching the game, but when he notices his father getting upset, he decides to imitate his father. Within seconds, he goes from raising his hands in excitement to dropping back onto the sofa. Along with the video, the user also penned a caption that read, “2-year-old Theo watching a game with his dad.” The video was first shared by a user Marika M Hjorth via Instagram.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been viewed more than 3.1 million times. One user said, “Omg, ADORABLE! Love the ‘mimicking’ of his dad. So darn cute”.

Another user wrote, “Kid has the perfect form of fire. Look at the celebration, look at the fallback. He’s a natural. If he’s coachable too, nothing will stop him.”

A third user added, “So cute. I was like that with my Dad. I adored him and wanted to be just like him. (I was a tomboy).”

Father-son videos are often too cute to watch. Earlier, a video of a father singing a lullaby to his son went viral on the internet. The video begins with the father singing a lullaby to his son, who is resting his head on a guitar, which his father is playing while singing a melodious lullaby. As the video progresses, he appears to be enjoying the lullaby and is about to fall asleep. Toward the end, the father plants a kiss on his son’s cheek, and the child’s reaction is heartwarming. The caption also read, “’Fathers are men who dared to place the world’s hopes and dreams in their children.’ Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son”.

The video amassed over 316 thousand views as of now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
first published:December 29, 2022, 11:49 IST
last updated:December 29, 2022, 11:49 IST
Read More