Baby Adorably Imitates Dad Watching Football Match on TV, Watch Cute Video Here

Social media is a treasure trove of incredible content that can lift our spirits and brighten our day. And this particular video, which has gone viral on the internet, aptly demonstrates it. The video shows a little boy watching a football match with his father and his reaction to the game will leave you in splits. The video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter.

In the video, the child appears to be excited while watching the game, but when he notices his father getting upset, he decides to imitate his father. Within seconds, he goes from raising his hands in excitement to dropping back onto the sofa. Along with the video, the user also penned a caption that read, “2-year-old Theo watching a game with his dad.” The video was first shared by a user Marika M Hjorth via Instagram.

Watch the video below:

2-year-old Theo watching a game with his dad.. 😂🎥 IG: marika.m.hjorth pic.twitter.com/IAmv7DRnBi — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 27, 2022

The video has been viewed more than 3.1 million times. One user said, “Omg, ADORABLE! Love the ‘mimicking’ of his dad. So darn cute”.

Omg, ADORABLE!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰 Love the ‘mimicking’ of his dad. So darn cute. ❤️— Yvonne Sayers (@theyvonnesayers) December 27, 2022

Another user wrote, “Kid has the perfect form of fire. Look at the celebration, look at the fallback. He’s a natural. If he’s coachable too, nothing will stop him.”

Kid has perfect form 🔥 look at the celebration, look at the fall back. He’s a natural. If he’s coachable too, nothing will stop him. — Welcome 2 The Good Life (@alexthegoodlife) December 27, 2022

A third user added, “So cute. I was like that with my Dad. I adored him and wanted to be just like him. (I was a tomboy).”

🥰So cute. I was like that with my Dad. I adored him and wanted to be just like him. (I was a tomboy)— Sandy Lehto Fielder (@SandyMFielder) December 27, 2022

Father-son videos are often too cute to watch. Earlier, a video of a father singing a lullaby to his son went viral on the internet. The video begins with the father singing a lullaby to his son, who is resting his head on a guitar, which his father is playing while singing a melodious lullaby. As the video progresses, he appears to be enjoying the lullaby and is about to fall asleep. Toward the end, the father plants a kiss on his son’s cheek, and the child’s reaction is heartwarming. The caption also read, “’Fathers are men who dared to place the world’s hopes and dreams in their children.’ Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son”.

“Fathers are men who dared to place the world's hopes and dreams in their children."Mahoor Mehdikhani singing a lullaby for his son. pic.twitter.com/BKCNpnxF17 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) December 11, 2022

The video amassed over 316 thousand views as of now.

