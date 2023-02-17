We have often come across videos that have made us rethink “what a truly remarkable animal” an elephant is. The reason we are saying this is because recently, a clip showing “two elephants’ strong bond and display of affection” surfaced on the internet and left many in awe. It features a mother elephant and her son deeply stuck in a muddy pit and then rescued. The video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda shows how two elephants were rescued after hours of effort. Along with the video, he wrote, “Heart touching one. Watched in loops to brighten my morning… A baby elephant and his mother are sinking in a muddy pit and neither can survive without help. Heroes moved in”.

The video begins with two elephants trapped in the mud near an open field. The elephants appeared to be completely stuck in the mud. A rescue team by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust then appears in the video and tries to help the baby elephant get out of the muddy pit. The elephant, however, wasn’t ready to abandon his mother and ran back into the mud to be with her. The video also shows locals gathered near the incident site to witness the rescue.

The rescue team once again gets the elephant calf out of the pit and injects him so that he gets unconscious while they bring out his mother. They then dig the pit, making room to get the mother elephant out. With lots of effort, they manage to rescue the other elephant. Towards the end of the video, the baby elephant runs to its mother and waits until she gains consciousness. The video was originally shared by NGOs Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and We Love Animals.

Social media users are in awe after watching this video showcasing two beautiful things, the bond between the animals and humans helping the wildlife. One of the users wrote, “God is not everywhere, that’s why he sends such wonderful people to help… God bless you all”.

Another user wrote, “The bond between mother and child is the same whether it is animal or human. Thanks to the real Heroes for rescuing these two poor animals. Otherwise, nowadays we see people hunting and eating animals has become a trend”.

One more user wrote, “It’s really touched my heart. God bless this gentle giant duo and all the rescuers.”

The tweet has amassed over 58 thousand views as of now.

