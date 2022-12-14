Baby Monkey Dozing Off on Tree is All of Us on a Winter Afternoon

Have you ever fallen asleep, unintentionally? And, then you suddenly wake up with a jerk and realise that you were sleeping. We assume that many of you are familiar with this experience. A video of a similar incident featuring a baby monkey has left internet users in awe. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the adorable video on Twitter.

The video depicted a monkey napping while sitting on a tree. The animal appeared to be sleeping deeply before abruptly waking up. Despite being startled as he was about to fall, the baby monkey fell back asleep. He is almost seen falling off the tree near the end of the video when he suddenly wakes up and grabs a branch for safety. The caption also read, “He is so good at sleeping that he can do it with eyes closed”.

Watch the video below:

He is so good at sleeping that he can do it with eyes closed 🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/ZjJj8KFDk8— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 13, 2022

The video garnered over 13 thousand views as of now. Several social media users found the video too cute and hilarious and some could relate to it. One of the users wrote, “He is so cute and the way he's hugging the tree is like. He sees nature as his mother wow!!”

A worried user asked, “Why is he without his mom? I wish he could sleep on his mother's lap."

A third user added, “Poor little thing, wish he finds a proper place to sleep."

Earlier, Susanta Nanda shared a cute video of baby animals. The video begins with a baby monkey and a brood of ducklings eating twigs on the grass. The six of them then fell asleep. The ducklings can be seen following the monkey and dozing off again near the end of the video.

The video amassed over 130 thousand views as of now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here