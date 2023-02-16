'Backbone is SRK': Twitter User's Analogy For YRF After Watching 'The Romantics' Has Internet's Approval

Netflix premiered the docu-series The Romantics recently, which celebrated the legacy of late filmmaker Yash Chopra in the history of Indian Cinema. While the four-episode series exhibits interviews of 35 celebrated personalities from the Indian film industry, The Romantics became the talk of the town especially as it included Aditya Chopra in the series, marking his first on-cam interview. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actors who closely worked with the Yash Raj family including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan open up on their experiences and their learnings working with the father-son duo.

After the show released, a Twitter user took to the micro-blogging site and gave an analogy for YRF and netizens seem to agree with the same. Taking to Twitter, he wrote that the heart is Yash Chopra, the brain is Aditya Chopra and the backbone is Shah Rukh Khan. Have a look at the tweet:

After watching #TheRomantics I can clearly say that for @yrf The Heart is Yash Chopra The Brain is Aditya Chopra & &The Backbone is ShahRukhKhan If u don't believe me just check this 4 episode series https://t.co/gro4XO7Yz0 — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) February 14, 2023

Meanwhile, in the series, Aditya Chopra revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was quite hesitant to do DDLJ and wanted to be an action hero.

This is when the actor recalled that he was hoping for Aditya to offer him an action film as he had recently done Darr with Yash Chopra. Following this, Aditya shared that he was looking for an “unpredictable romantic hero." However, when he went and narrated DDLJ to SRK, the actor was “shocked" as he was not expecting a love story.

‘The Romantics’ acts as a guide and allows one to understand the socio-economic and political environment in the country, the generational shift in making cinema and weaving characters, differentiate between good cinema, bad and repetitive cinema without judging them.

Aditya Chopra’s life comes off as an inspiration, not just for every aspiring filmmaker, but for the ones who dream, who dream about being one of a kind and following their heart. While his films may be magical and dreamy, his life of comprised successes, failures, and taking chances, which kept him grounded and humble.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here