Baggage Staff Mishandle Luggage at Melbourne Airport, Fired After Video Surfaces Online

Several instances of passenger luggage being mishandled by airport staff have surfaced on the internet recently. After IndiGo airlines’ baggage handlers were called out for tossing bags carelessly into a trailer, another video of two officers recklessly throwing bags onto the conveyor belt at the Melbourne airport went viral on the internet. Reportedly, the matter was taken up by the concerned authorities that have sacked the employees until further investigation.

In the video that went viral last week, baggage handlers could be seen throwing and slamming the luggage on the conveyor belt. Some bags were thrown so badly that they even fell off the belt. A few seconds later, a man laughed at another officer who lifted the bag above his head only to hurtle it on the belt with force. The incident reportedly took place after a Qantas flight landed in Melbourne.

The caption of the clip read, “And this is why you don’t check bags if you can help it. This is reportedly off a Qantas flight in Melbourne.”

The men were identified as being Swissport employees, the company that handles Qantas ground services after the airline sacked its own baggage-handling staff earlier this year. The Qantas contractor confirmed that the staff in the video have been “stood down" pending an urgent probe. Even the company’s Australian CEO Brad Moore also states that the Swissport staff have behaved in an “unacceptable manner" and that “the behaviours in the video let all of us down."

He further added, “Rest assured this matter will be investigated with urgency with appropriate follow-up action. The unacceptable behaviour of a few individuals will not go unchecked nor be allowed to tarnish the quality work of our whole team.”

The footage that showed the negligence of airport operators shocked the netizens and they started slamming the airlines.

One of them said, “My smashed luggage makes sense now … Qantas needs to treat its workers better. They may get better attitudes from their staff.” Another user claimed, “This is why you pack in such a manner that your luggage can sustain this sort of treatment."

