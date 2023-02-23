CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » BUZZ » Baghpat 'Chaat War' 2nd Anniversary: This is What Heroic 'Einstein Chacha' Looks Like Now
1-MIN READ

Baghpat 'Chaat War' 2nd Anniversary: This is What Heroic 'Einstein Chacha' Looks Like Now

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 09:15 IST

Baghpat, India

It's the second anniversary of the Baghpat Chaat War. (Credits: Twitter)

It's the second anniversary of the Baghpat Chaat War. (Credits: Twitter)

Just like that, it's the Baghpat Chaat War's second anniversary. Never forget the bravehearts, especially Einstein Chacha.

The Baghpat ‘chaat war’ has, just like that, reached its second anniversary this February and Twitter hasn’t forgotten to tip their hats to the brave heroes who went viral forever that fateful day in 2021. If you somehow happened to bypass this significant historical event, the Internet dubbed a huge fight that broke out around this day in 2021 between two groups of ‘chaat’ vendors over customers as the Great Baghpat Chaat War, sometimes also known as the Great Battle of Papdi Chaat.

Twelve people were injured and eight were arrested in the incident in 2021, though no serious injuries were reported. Of the Baghpat Chaat War heroes, ‘Einstein Chacha’ or ‘Virus’ (played by Boman Irani in 3 Idiots) doppelganger is of special note. His dispassionate facial expression is truly representative of our times.

RELATED STORIES

By the way, Einstein Chacha has since cut his hair. Here’s what Harendra Singh looks like now, after cutting his hair to rid himself of the perils of fame, as reported by an AajTak journalist.

Never forget.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Baghpat
  2. memes
first published:February 23, 2023, 08:01 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 09:15 IST
Read More