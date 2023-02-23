The Baghpat ‘chaat war’ has, just like that, reached its second anniversary this February and Twitter hasn’t forgotten to tip their hats to the brave heroes who went viral forever that fateful day in 2021. If you somehow happened to bypass this significant historical event, the Internet dubbed a huge fight that broke out around this day in 2021 between two groups of ‘chaat’ vendors over customers as the Great Baghpat Chaat War, sometimes also known as the Great Battle of Papdi Chaat.

Twelve people were injured and eight were arrested in the incident in 2021, though no serious injuries were reported. Of the Baghpat Chaat War heroes, ‘Einstein Chacha’ or ‘Virus’ (played by Boman Irani in 3 Idiots) doppelganger is of special note. His dispassionate facial expression is truly representative of our times.

22 फरवरी, सन् 2021 को उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत जिले में हुए 'चाट विद्रोह' को आज 2 साल पूरे हो गए…इस युद्ध के योद्धाओं की तलवार-लट्ठ चलाने की कला आज भी जहन में ताजा है. 😬🙃#Baghpat pic.twitter.com/p3nlkZQxVl— Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) February 22, 2023

Today is the 2nd anniversary of this epic battle of Baghpat ⚔️🔥pic.twitter.com/CnTBy8XVZP— International President of Rashtriya Cenadal (@SirUndertaker) February 22, 2023

Second anniversary of Battle of Baghpat where Einstein chacha came up as the last man standing pic.twitter.com/PWY6gQ4JdG— kalim (@akhmxt) February 22, 2023

It’s the 2nd Anniversary of the deadliest “Battle of Papdi-Chaat” fought at Baghpat that brought the world to its knees. pic.twitter.com/JSXvreC2n6— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) February 22, 2023

Two years since the most iconic fight in history of independent India- Baaghpat Chaat Yudh. Kids will be taught about this in their history textbooks and how these bravehearts went to jail. https://t.co/KQj4zXiwwK — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) February 21, 2023

Happy second anniversary of the Battle of Baghpat, everyone. The epic battle, full of enthralling twists and turns, is still the greatest action video clip to have come on to the internet in the recent past. Prove me wrong if you will. pic.twitter.com/FF0hRDmKEe— Prapthi (@prapthi_m) February 22, 2023

By the way, Einstein Chacha has since cut his hair. Here’s what Harendra Singh looks like now, after cutting his hair to rid himself of the perils of fame, as reported by an AajTak journalist.

Never forget.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here