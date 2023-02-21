Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, is well known for his tweets which mostly highlight the unseen essence of the northeastern states of India. The tweets are both informative as well as quirky and tend to catch a lot of attention on social media. Along has now shared a picture of leak-proof bamboo water bottles made in the northeastern states of India. Bamboo has been widely used by the people of northeast India to make a wide range of household items such as cooking utensils and storage boxes.

Along tweeted two pictures that showed the beautifully crafted sustainable bottles made of bamboo and wrote, “Bamboo dene ka nahin, bamboo se pani peene ka…Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential and its usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders for Mother Nature. Kudos to all entrepreneurs from NE India who are working to harness its true potential.”

Bamboo dene ka nahin, bamboo se pani peene ka… Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential and it's usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders to Mother Nature. Kudos to all entrepreneurs from NE India who are working to harness it's true potential. pic.twitter.com/bAnKg3hikj — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 21, 2023

These bottles have rapidly caught the interest of people on Twitter. Curious users rushed to the comment section asking for more details about the bottle and also applauding the step taken towards a sustainable lifestyle.

One user commented, “We have lovely memories of Bamboo products which we bought from the northeast during our childhood days. Thanks for sharing this. Will try to grab one online. Your sense of humour is commendable.”

We have lovely memories of Bamboo products which we bought from north east during our childhood days. Thanks for sharing this. Will try to grab one online. Your sense of humour is commendable 😃— A Believer (@i_B3li3ve) February 21, 2023

Another user wrote, “Does anyone know what website I can order these bottles from?”

Does anyone know what website I can order these bottles from?— A Vishwamitra (@africanshiva) February 21, 2023

“The main problem is the product’s availability at the right places or information related to the products,” a user pointed out.

The main problem is the products availability at the right places or information related to the products.— Rani Trilok (@ranitrilok) February 21, 2023

“From where can we buy this? Would love to set up an online channel if not in existence.”

From where can we buy this? Would love to setup an online channel if not in existence https://t.co/PWulwW3V40— Sanskar Rao🇮🇳 (@SanskarBarot) February 21, 2023

Environmental degradation is one of the biggest challenges that face the world today. By replacing plastic bottles made with bamboo or any other environment-friendly material, we can stop the tonnes of plastic waste that is dumped daily. Yet, the transition to a more sustainable way of life is quite sluggish, and the majority of people find it difficult to make the switch. Tweets like this one could influence consumers to shift to more green options.

