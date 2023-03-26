The Ejipura flyover project in Bengaluru has been under construction for six years, causing frustration and inconvenience to residents. Recently, a Twitter user discovered that someone had tagged the incomplete project as a ‘monument’ on Google Maps. The screengrab showed the project labelled as “Bangalore Stonehenge”, and sarcastic Google reviews touted it as a must-see tourist attraction. The post quickly gained attention online and sparked humourous reactions from users, many of whom used the opportunity to criticise the inefficiency of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Caleb Friesen, a Twitter user, recently stumbled upon an unusual discovery while using Google Maps. He posted a screenshot of the app, which showed an image of the stalled Ejipura flyover project in Bengaluru labelled as “Bangalore Stonehenge”. The post included two sarcastic Google reviews, one suggesting, “Vegetation has taken over and ASI is in talks to declare these structures as monuments and take over their maintenance.” Another review claimed, “These monuments are epitome of tourism in the most happening part of Bangalore. Must visit!”. However, Google has since removed the image and the reviews, citing doubts about their authenticity. Despite this, the screenshots continue to circulate on the internet, inspiring laughter and amusement among users.

Okay, which one of you did this! 😂 pic.twitter.com/vS1J5A6X4m— Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 25, 2023

“If left unattended, they would soon be turned into local deities and no one can build anything on top of it,” quipped a user. “That’s how Bangalore folks test their Beta versions!” remarked another.

The Ejipura Main Road-Kendriya Sadan flyover project, spanning 2.5 km, was launched in 2017 and was expected to be completed in 2019. However, the contractor was only able to finish 32% of the work and withdrew due to outstanding payments, leading to the cancellation of the initial tender. Despite calling for tenders thrice, BBMP was unable to complete the retendering process. In March, BBMP launched a fourth tender to resume construction of the Ejipura flyover.

It’s the only way BBMP can finish it. May be all of us should put in reviews (unfortunately Google maps has removed it now(— Sharath (@dnameis_sHARATH) March 26, 2023

If left unattended, they would soon be turned into local deities and no one can build anything on top of it— Ramprasad (@ramprasadp20) March 26, 2023

Seems it was reported. Can we create a new listing on gmaps?— Abhishek Kumar (@AbhiQmar) March 25, 2023

Best thing on Twitter this week— voltairesdog (@voltairesdog) March 26, 2023

Well deserved recognition— AInvestK (@AInvestK1) March 25, 2023

Residents have also protested against the BBMP, accusing them of delaying the project, which has now become a dumping ground for construction debris and waste materials, with truckloads of garbage piling up along the median of the flyover. Meanwhile, online users have discovered a new way to draw attention to the issue, as the now-infamous ‘Bangalore Stonehenge’ has made its way onto the internet and amused many.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here