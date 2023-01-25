On January 17, when the staff at Port Klang in Malaysia unloaded the containers that just arrived by sea from Bangladesh, they were in for a big shock. Along with commercial goods, there was a small child in one of the containers. The boy neither spoke, nor understood the local dialect and hence communicating with him was a huge struggle.

The port authorities suspected a case of human trafficking and hence alerted the police. However, further investigation into the case brought to the fore the baffling truth. It was no case of human trafficking or any crime for that matter. It was a simple case of a game of hide and seek gone wrong.

15-year old Fahim was playing hide and seek with his friends in Chittagong. Meanwhile, he chose a shipping container to hide and accidentally locked himself in. The container was then taken to a commercial ship which was to set sail for Malaysia. The ship started its journey on January 11 from the port of Chittagong and reached Port Klang in Malaysia on January 17. The boy was locked inside the container for 6 whole days and he screamed for help from within the container but he was not audible to anyone. How he survived 6 days without a morsel of food or water is still a mystery to everyone.

Fahim, who was in an extremely weak condition, was immediately hospitalised and is said to be steadily recovering. Arrangements are also being made to send him back to Bangladesh once he recovers.

Earlier, in October last year, police recovered a decomposed body of a young man from a container shipped to Malaysia’s Penang port from Chittagong.

