The power of AI is simply undeniable, and it’s all thanks to innovative advancements like ChatGPT. As more and more people become aware of the incredible potential of artificial intelligence, the possibilities for creating captivating and entertaining content continue to grow. While text-based output has been popular for a while, the generation of picture-based output is quickly gaining traction. And it is just as exciting. An Instagram user put the power of ChatGPT and MidJourney to the test by creating some seriously impressive retirement snaps of former US President Barack Obama and Ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The photos depict the two world leaders beaming with joy as they soak up the sun on a beautiful beach day.

The best part? The process of creating these images was just as thrilling as the end result. With the release of OpenAI’s new GPT-4 and MidJourney’s Version 5, Instagram users knew they had to take advantage of these powerful tools. The caption read, “Ok, this week, two things happened. OpenAI released their new GPT-4, and MidJourney released their Version 5. What do we do with this?” They asked ChatGPT to craft a short story about the two politicians “enjoying their best day at the beach together" and then tasked MidJourney with bringing that story to life with stunning imagery. The result was nothing short of amazing, proving once again that the possibilities for using AI to create captivating content are endless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian AI art (@julian_ai_art)

Social media users are absolutely amazed by the amazing capabilities of ChatGPT and MidJourney. Many are praising the incredible skill and creativity of the AI algorithms used to create them. It’s clear that the potential for using AI to create captivating and entertaining content is vast, but some are also worried about what deep fakes will be produced next. “This technology is getting scary by the day. Deep fakes are getting perfect, we now also have AI that can create practically perfect copies of famous people’s voices, and very soon we won’t be able to trust our eyes or ears anymore because everything fake will e as realistic as the real thing,” wrote a user.

Another comment read, “You sir, are a king amongst men1 You deserve all the likes in the world.”

“The ice cream one is hilarious and scary real,” read another comment.

ChatGPT is an advanced language model developed by OpenAI that can generate human-like text based on prompts provided to it. MidJourney is an AI-powered creative studio that uses deep learning algorithms to create stunning visuals and graphics for various applications.

