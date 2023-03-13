Barat in Gujarat's Santrampur Bitten By Honeybees, Many Admitted to Hospital

The barat was dancing to the tune DJ played in the marriage just then, honeybees left their comb and started biting them. This incident is reported from Santrampur in Mahisagar district in Gujarat. The honeybees attacked many guests and many of them had to be admitted to the hospital.

The barat had come to Bhandara village in Santaram Taluka. Here, the DJ was accompanying the groom who was approaching the bride’s house. In the meantime, the bees in a hive got upset and started biting the guest and almost 100 guests suffered the stings.

It is said that the music was so loud that the bees got disturbed and they immediately attacked the guests. The marriage was to be solemnised in an open field where the canopy was placed and the adjoining trees had many beehives.

When honeybees flew their comb, the guests tried to escape from there but bees proved to be quicker than them and started stinging them. Many guests had swollen faces.

