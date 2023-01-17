Barber Shaves Off Own Hair in Solidarity With Cancer Patient, Emotional Video Will Tear You Up

Cancer comes with the hardest set of challenges anyone ever has to face in their life. Sometimes, the most distressing side effect of the treatments is not the physical pain. In fact, hair loss may be one of the hardest side effects to handle. In a gut-wrenching clip shared on Twitter, a woman can be seen sitting at a barber shop. She looks about ready to break down even before the barber begins shaving off her hair. As he moves forward, she bursts into tears, and the barber gently holds her and comforts her in the process. Check out the clip here:

No one fights alone! He shaves off his own hair in solidarity with a cancer patient. pic.twitter.com/1sjLKKjnHO — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) January 15, 2023

The real tear-jerking moment had several social media users sharing their journeys or the journeys of someone they knew. Most wrote that they were bawling after watching the clip and were glad the woman had such support from the barber. A Twitter user wrote, “My sister would bring people into her salon when it was closed to do this so they had privacy. It was always an intense and emotional act to observe as their vulnerability was laid bare, especially for women. I’m so proud of her because she gave such comfort to others.”

My sister would bring people into her salon when it was closed to do this so they had privacy. It was always an intense and emotional act to observe as their vulnerability was laid bare, especially for women. I'm so proud of her because she gave such comfort to others.— Maria Dillon (@Tiamaria64) January 17, 2023

Another tweet read, “This is the kind of good we need in the world. Cancer sucks and this man just made his client feel confident and strong for the journey ahead. I pray for more positive and feel-good posts on the internet.”

This is the kind of good we need in the world. Cancer sucks and this man just made his client feel confident and strong for the journey ahead. I pray for more positive and feel good posts on the internet.#CancerAwareness https://t.co/oI3x1bvIlL — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 17, 2023

“It’s the way he holds her and comforts her that does it for me. Truly beautiful,” tweeted another user.

It’s the way he holds her and comforts her that does it for me. Truly beautiful❤️— Stacey Franks (@CeceMcClean) January 16, 2023

Another user shared their journey with breast cancer. She mentioned that while she was fortunate not to lose her hair through her cancer journey, it left her with terrible guilt. The user went on to wish the woman in the clip well for her journey through cancer.

I have been lucky not to loose my hair through my breast cancer journey. But I also have terrible guilt because of it. 💗 I wish her well— Linda Corsi (@LindaCorsi1) January 17, 2023

The clip was shared by GoodNewsMovement on Twitter. Since being posted, it has gained traction on social media. Till now, it has garnered over 12 million views.

