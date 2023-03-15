In a dream come true moment, Jeremy Ware, from San Antonio, Texas was able to set an impressive world record. He landed the farthest basketball shot made backwards from almost the other side of the court. Jeremy covered a whopping 26.06 metres or 85 feet 5 inches to set this record. Jeremy shared that growing up, he loved the Guinness World Records book, so much so that he would always read them. He was voted ‘most likely to break a world record’ in high school. This childhood dream of his came to fruition but it was a long road ahead. In college, he shared becoming “very good at shooting the ball backwards”. Jeremy was practising the backwards basketball shots since 2010. Though at the time, he was doing it just for fun. Guinness World Records quoted him as saying, “12 years later, I was reminded that there was a record for the farthest basketball shot made backwards, so I set my sights on the goal.”

Social media users were impressed by the footage of Jeremy Ware breaking the world record. Many tagged legendary basketball player Stephen Curry in the comment sections. Others were curious about how many attempts did it take for Jeremy to set the record. An Instagram user wrote, “That’s a real record, not like those records who break the most bottles with their head.”

“He is probably one of those mascots doing that trick shots,” another comment read.

A user commented, “How many times did you try bro?”

Jeremy Ware is a fitness fanatic who believes in the power of hard work. To break a world record, he stuck to his college basketball workout regime. Though right before his attempt, he also ramped up his kettlebell swings. With all his preparations, coupled with the San Antonio Spurs cheerleaders and mascot backing him up, Jeremy had the ultimate support team for his record-breaking attempt on the court. The San Antonio Spurs had also loaned out the court to the record holder for his attempt.

Despite feeling like his shoulder was on fire and taking four whole days to recover, Jeremy assured Guinness World Records that it was all “well worth it". After all, his success personifies his favourite mantra, “HWPO" - Hard Work Pays Off. And it certainly did for Jeremy.

