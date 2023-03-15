Professor Robert E Kelly was globally dubbed ‘BBC Dad’ six years ago, after his two adorable kids famously walked in on him during a live interview and his wife Kim Jung-A had to do some parkour to get them out of the room. It gave us one of the most priceless moments that currently exist on social media and people haven’t let it go even six years later.

The ‘BBC Dad’s’ viral moment saw its sixth anniversary on March 10 this year. Time flies by and the two iconic kids, Marion and James, are now all grown up! Kelly shared an update with Twitter yesterday to mark the sixth anniversary of the moment and shared some adorable family photos.

“Some BBC Dad content since the 6th anniversary of the original video was last Friday. Marion had a singing performance this past weekend, so we got some nice family pictures. Thanks again to all of you who follow me bc of the video. My family and I flattered by your kindness [sic]," Kelly wrote on Twitter. He is clearly owning that ‘BBC Dad’ title. We stan.

“Why did I forget that these kids would age?" One Twitter user wrote. “Has been 6 years already? Wow! Still feels like it was just the other day," another said.

Some BBC Dad content since the 6th anniversary of the original video was last Friday.Marion had a singing performance this past weekend, so we got some nice family pictures. Thanks again to all of you who follow me bc of the video. My family and I flattered by your kindness. pic.twitter.com/1SWVtJME5e — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 14, 2023

Has been 6 years already? Wow! Still feels like it was just the other day Beautiful family BTW https://t.co/g9n9rp8MIh — Coach Moe (@MothebeMoe) March 15, 2023

why did i forget that these kids would age https://t.co/3gkxDCBorf— ❤️ (@tagathascamelot) March 15, 2023

omfg how has it been six years?! https://t.co/iNPNGQQ9wK pic.twitter.com/pn2M3ZNNsd— Lis Total Landscaping (@radiancelis) March 15, 2023

that video will be in my forever wholesome list. https://t.co/NvbeBWzL3O— Saumya (@SinhaSaumya7) March 14, 2023

LOVE BBC dad and fam ❤️ https://t.co/3j6X6vYCCz— Victoria McGrane (@vgmac) March 14, 2023

When you think of ‘BBC Dad’, you probably still think of the kids as they were six years ago. Well, now you know what’s been up!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here