'Be in Touch': Immigration Officer at Dhaka Airport Really Wants This Woman to Marry Bangladeshi Man

An Immigration officer at the Dhaka airport in Bangladesh turned matchmaker for a woman passenger and the hilarious encounter has now gone viral on the internet. It is not unusual for young women to receive wedding ‘rishtas’ when they attend family functions or other social gatherings. But the likeliness of getting matrimonial help from an immigration officer is rather unheard of. A Twitter user who was offered the aid shared the story online of her conversation with the on-duty officer at the Dhaka airport.

According to the events shared by her, it was after enquiring details about her parents and marital status that the immigration officer advised her to marry a Bangladeshi boy. He wished for the lady to ‘settle’ in Dhaka and also got hold of her local number just in case he finds an appropriate suitor for her during work. “Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and my profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a ‘suitable match’ come up,” tweeted the lady while sharing her bizarre experience.

Immigration officer at Dhaka airport after enquiring about me, my parents, my marital status and profession has advised me to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and ‘settle’ in Dhaka. He also noted my local ph no. and said he would be in touch if a ‘suitable match’ come up! 🙄🤦🏾‍♀️— Priyanka Basu (প্রিয়াঙ্কা বসু) (@DrPriyankaBasu) January 5, 2023

The details of the incident that was shared online on Thursday, January 5, have taken social media by storm. Within a span of two days, more than lakh people viewed the story and about nine hundred people ended up liking the tweet on the micro-blogging site. Meanwhile, a barrage of Twitteratis expressed their hilarious responses in a series of retweets.

A user joked, “Never knew this was part of their job description.”

never knew this was part of their job description 🤣— Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) January 5, 2023

Another said, “Oh my goodness, this is the funniest thing I’ve read all morning!”

Oh my goodness, this is the funniest thing I’ve read all morning!— Maryann Taylor (@maryanntheresa) January 5, 2023

One more predicted, “Sounds like this officer has stakes in a ‘marriage bureau, start-up (dating service) as you call them in the West. I hope he will soon makes you an offer you cannot refuse.”

Sounds like this officer has stakes in a 'marriage bureau, start up (dating service) as you call them in the West. I hope he will soon makes you an offer you cannot refuse😂— ഷാജി കാങ്കപാടാൻ (@Kangapadan) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, a user who faced a similar incident shared, “Similar situation happened to me! He now has my dad’s WhatsApp info. I wonder if we had the same immigration officer.”

Similar situation happened to me! He now has my dad’s WhatsApp info. I wonder if we had the same immigration officer. 😂— Alvi Ali (she/her) (@_AlviAli_) January 6, 2023

What are your thoughts on this?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here