Home » BUZZ » 'Beautiful Summer': Professor's Email to Students Days Before His Death Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

'Beautiful Summer': Professor's Email to Students Days Before His Death Goes Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 15:53 IST

International

Twitter user shares professor's beautiful email sent 11 days before his death. (Credits: Twitter/@solarsystern)

A student has shared a heartwarming email sent by a Physics professor just 11 days before his death. It urged them to believe in the beauty of the upcoming summer.

A Twitter user shared an email sent by their Physics professor just 11 days before he passed on and it is now going viral. People pass on- away from our lives and into the beyond- but the light that they give us during their lifetime stays with us. In a shining example, the professor, in his email, wished his students a beautiful summer at the end of the semester in 2020 and urged them to believe that it could be a beautiful summer.

We all know that the summer of 2020 was far from beautiful, but the beacon of hope in the professor’s email perhaps sums up the human condition. “I just wanted to wish a beautiful summer to you all: and even with all what is going on in the world, believe it can be a beautiful summer," he wrote.

To drive home his point about the “amazing universe" we inhabit, he also attached an article about a black hole being “almost on our doorstep". “I often think about the email my physics professor sent at the end of my spring 2020 semester, just 11 days before he passed," wrote Ira, the student who shared the email, in a tweet.

Many other people shared such heartwarming emails they received from their professors.

Does this make you believe in a beautiful summer ahead of us?

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
  1. professors
