A Twitter user shared an email sent by their Physics professor just 11 days before he passed on and it is now going viral. People pass on- away from our lives and into the beyond- but the light that they give us during their lifetime stays with us. In a shining example, the professor, in his email, wished his students a beautiful summer at the end of the semester in 2020 and urged them to believe that it could be a beautiful summer.

We all know that the summer of 2020 was far from beautiful, but the beacon of hope in the professor’s email perhaps sums up the human condition. “I just wanted to wish a beautiful summer to you all: and even with all what is going on in the world, believe it can be a beautiful summer," he wrote.

To drive home his point about the “amazing universe" we inhabit, he also attached an article about a black hole being “almost on our doorstep". “I often think about the email my physics professor sent at the end of my spring 2020 semester, just 11 days before he passed," wrote Ira, the student who shared the email, in a tweet.

i often think about the email my physics professor sent at the end of my spring 2020 semester, just 11 days before he passed pic.twitter.com/pHsylOBhqq— irα!! (is in istanbul feb 27 - mar 16) (@solarsystern) February 25, 2023

Many other people shared such heartwarming emails they received from their professors.

Here is an end-of-the-course email I keep from a former chemistry professor: pic.twitter.com/sHmRegYbFl— Jacques-René (@etrejamie) February 26, 2023

this is the message my prof sent us. I quoted it in my (virtual) graduation speech just a month later pic.twitter.com/Zj3N3YtB7n— strawberry bitch (@theaeromom) February 27, 2023

This was in one of the final semester emails I got from one of my professors, and I think about it constantly. pic.twitter.com/Fq1ZnmR37w— ☆ Ky - Star Chan ☆ (@kiroujidraws) February 27, 2023

In my junior year of college a student took their life in a very public way on campus and my political science professor sent us this email telling us not to worry about our assignments. pic.twitter.com/MCgFe8E5Kw— Rachel (@_rachelwv) February 26, 2023

Does this make you believe in a beautiful summer ahead of us?

