To be loved by an artist is as beautiful as it gets. This Twitter thread of photographers taking portraits of their partners is all the proof you need. Film Photographer Isabelle Baldwin shared a long list of famous photographers taking snaps of their partners. There were no expensive sets, or glamorous makeup to turn their partner into a model. Yet it was as beautiful as it gets. The list included some of the most famous names of photographers and sometimes even their muse. This list had everyone from Linda McCartney taking portraits of Beatles member Paul McCartney to Nobuyoshi Araki taking portraits of the acclaimed visual artist and his wife Yoko Araki.

Portraits famous photographers have taken of their partners (a thread): pic.twitter.com/r9dhI7qYVE— Isabelle Baldwin 🌎🎞 (@BelleNoelPhoto) February 10, 2023

Amazed by the beautiful portraits, social media users expressed how wonderful these came out. Some even went on to share portraits they took of their partner. Others dropped in beautiful snaps of someone else they knew clicking their partner. A Twitter user wrote, “Nothing beats the feeling of taking portraits of your partner.”

nothing beats the feeling of taking portrait of your partner❤️— a (@geekygeeekzzz) February 11, 2023

Another tweet read, “Omg, I wish this was a book I could buy this is the most beautiful thread ever.”

Omg I wish this was a book I could buy this is the most beautiful thread ever— Aislinn (@farrell_aislinn) February 11, 2023

“I think my favorite part of this thread is the so-called ‘nonphotographers’ sharing pictures of their partners. You all take amazing portraits of your love and they are beautiful,” wrote a user.

I think my favorite part of this thread are the so-called “nonphotographers” sharing pictures of their partners. You all take amazing portraits of your love and they are beautiful.— Joshington Bentavious Cranium III, esq. (@kleptolovestory) February 11, 2023

The thread went on to show that some of the most beautiful moments are not captured amongst the glitz and glam but in candid moments. The Internet has been witness to these candid moments that go beyond humans. Photographer Joaquim Campa shared some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments from wildlife photography. Everyone knows it is tough to be a wildlife photographer and hey spend their days and nights in some of the most extreme conditions, waiting to capture the perfect moment of an animal in its truest form. Sometimes, it can end up delivering some of the funniest moments captured on camera.

In a tweet thread captioned, “Animals interrupting wildlife photographers”. He shared 28 images of animals interacting with their photographers but more so interrupting them from taking the perfect shot. It has made up for some of the funniest human-animal interactions.

https://twitter.com/JoaquimCampa/status/1350843546471952387

Social media users loved every little moment just as much as the photographers did. After all, it isn’t every day that one witness wild creatures so close to humans trying to photograph them.

