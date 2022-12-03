Beauty Secrets Of 45-year-old Joleen Diaz, ‘World’s Hottest Mom’, Revealed

Staying forever young is a dream of many women. Although it is physically impossible to stop the clock and prevent skin sagging, fine lines and wrinkles, many medications, over-the-counter products, plastic surgery and even maintaining a good and healthy diet can visibly slow down the ageing process. Some people age like fine wine. It seems like 45-year-old Joleen Diaz is one of them.

Joleen, who is an elementary school teacher in California, often hogged the limelight when she drops pictures of herself with her then-19-year-old daughter, Meilani Parks on Instagram. She baffles social media users with her posts, as the Internet fails to identify who’s the mother and who’s the daughter. According to the users, both look like sisters.

Joleen’s astounding physique and young appearance stun people, who often refer to her as the “world’s hottest mom.” The ageless woman claims that she gets messages from young suitors, asking her on dates regularly. In an interview, Joleen shared that she and her daughter looked like sisters because she was quite young when her kid was born.

Joleen attributes her age-defying looks to following a strict fitness regime and a healthy and balanced diet. She is also a devout follower of skincare and has been taking care of her skin from a very young age. The 45-year-old teacher highlights the importance of wearing sunscreen every time she goes out, regardless of the weather.

Joleen uses a medication on her skin, known as Tretinoin, which is nothing but a derivative of Vitamin A. The beautiful woman keeps alcohol consumption at bay and tries to get enough sleep to keep herself youthful.

In an interview with Fox News, she spoke about being a tomboy as a kid, and how she suddenly rose to fame. “It actually started when my daughter posted this social media video that all the kids were doing about hot moms. I think that’s how the name got started,” said Joleen.

According to a report by The Sun, Joleen receives various reactions from users. Questions posted on her social media handles are as follows - “So your whole family doesn’t age? That’s crazy," or “I will never understand how you’re 45," “Are you the mum or the daughter?"

Joleen, who enjoys a massive 638,000 followers on Instagram, often shares impressive methods and tricks to maintain one’s youthful appearance.

