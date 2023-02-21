Several countries in the world have weird laws that can make you wonder if you would be arrested too easily there. From running out of petrol in Germany to chewing gum in the country, there are certain activities considered normal in our nation but illegal there. A law in the Philippines can get you fined or even jailed for just annoying people.

According to Traveller.com.au, the 1930 Philippines Revised Penal Code states a fine of 200 pesos (Rs 899) or jail up to 30 days may be levied on a person causing “unjust vexation". The vaguely defined law meant that anyone who incited anger in someone was liable to be punished. A 2020 amendment was made to the penal code because it was too vague and now the law defines unjust vexation as “a course of conduct directed at a specific person that causes substantial emotional distress…and serves no legitimate purpose".

The fine has been increased over the years from 200 pesos to 5,000 pesos (Rs 7,500) but an arrest is still possible if you are caught being annoying. The amendment was done because tourists had to face charges for petty reasons. After all, the law was too vague. But instead of the amendment making the law more lenient, it made the law stricter and the fine was increased by about 25 times.

Standing in a queue and pushing someone is also considered “unjust vexation" and you are liable to pay a fine if the person you pushed lodges a complaint against you.

Several such laws exist around the world, even in countries where people are said to enjoy more liberty than in India. For example, flying kites in England is illegal according to the Metropolitan Police Act 1839. But fines can only be imposed on you if your kite-flying annoys a passer-by. Chewing gum in Singapore has been illegal since 1992. Playing games in public in Belgium can get you fined along with climbing trees if you don’t have insurance. Dancing in Swedish bars can get the bar owner fined if they do not have a dance licence.

