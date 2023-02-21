A wedding in India seems incomplete until the family members and the guests dance their hearts out. The grandeur and the festivities of a wedding are enjoyed the most when everyone steps onto the dance floor to share their joy together. This particular scene from Indian weddings appears to have impressed a Belgian content creator, who went on to learn the typical and the most common dance moves at a wedding.

Ed People, a content creator from Belgium, has shared a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen learning the popular dance moves that people generally perform at weddings and other functions. Ed is seen standing with a group of people surrounding him at an Indian wedding and as the video progresses, we can see him dancing along with them. He is seen enjoying every dance step to the fullest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed People (@ed.people)

The video was shared by Ed with a caption that read, "Indian wedding." The text on the video read, “Can you teach me your favourite dance move? Indian wedding.”

The video was shared on Instagram last month and till now, has garnered over three lakh views. In the comments section, while many praised Ed’s dance skills, others asked him about the “nagin dance.”

One user commented, “Oh! You learnt all the best moves. Now you can dance at any Indian wedding.” Another wrote, “Missing the nagin dance move but the rest are all on point.”

“That looks like the most fun anyone has ever had,” a user commented. Another one wrote, “He is having the time of his life..and the best part is he hasn’t even reached to the famous Naagin move yet.”

Recently, a lot of clips on social media shows people from abroad dancing to Indian and mainly, Bollywood songs. That’s not all. A Korean blogger, Kim Jaehyeon, even tried to sing Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, at a wedding in India. A video of the man went viral last week. Kim Jaehyeon didn’t know how to speak any Indian languages, yet he delivered an incredible performance at a friend’s sangeet function.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김재현 • Kim Jaehyeon 🇰🇷 (@jaehyeon_0610)

His commitment to learning the song by writing it down as per Korean pronunciation and practising it for a whole month won the Internet.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here