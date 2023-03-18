Six researchers decided to swallow lego heads to determine how long it takes for them to pass out in stools. The experiment was conducted back in 2018 and the result of the study was documented in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health, as per the Huffington Post. It isn’t a new thing for kids to pick up random objects and try to swallow them, most often it also happens to be lego. To see how it affects the human body, the scientists voluntarily signed up to gulp them down. The main goal of the study was to note down how long it takes for tiny toys like lego to find their way through the human body.

To determine the result, the researchers monitored their bowel movement for days after swallowing the lego heads until they located it in their fecal matter. The nomenclature used in the study were given hilarious terms. It highlighted how the pre-ingestion bowel habit was recorded as Stool Hardness and Transit (SHAT) score. Meanwhile, the primary outcome was estimated as the Found and Retrieved Time (FART) score. “Participants ingested a Lego head, and the time taken for the object to be found in the participant’s stool was recorded,” the study read.

The outcome of the study hinted that the time it takes for lego to pass out in a stool is not quite long. The average time recorded to pass the toy was estimated to be 1.71 days. Interestingly, there were no complications recorded during the entire process. This means that the small plastic toy had little to no effect on the digestive system and the digestive tract of all the researchers who swallowed lego heads.

A fun fact about the study also indicated that a male participant did not find the toy in his faecal waste. This was hilariously noted in the study as “females may be more accomplished at searching through their stools than males.” The team however added that the fact could not be statistically validated. “A toy object quickly passes through adult subjects with no complications. This will reassure parents, and the authors advocate that no parent should be expected to search through their child’s faeces to prove object retrieval,” stated the study.

Meanwhile, the researchers also attested to the fact that they did not experience any pain while gulping down the toy.

