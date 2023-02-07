Grammys 2023 was a star-studded affair with Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, Lizzo, Adele and others taking home big wins. Some fierce fights also broke out as Beyoncé was snubbed for Album of the Year once again, with Harry Styles taking home the mega award. Performers at the show included artists like Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Harry Styles.

Amidst it all, one thing remained constant: Ben Affleck becoming a meme. If you’re an introvert, you probably know the feeling of your social battery running out without warning in the middle of an event. Not even Beyoncé or Harry Styles could save your evening from there. Ben Affleck, seated next to Jennifer Lopez, was seen looking- ahem- rather stoic through the proceedings at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

When you have to attend your wife's office party.#BenAffleck #JLo pic.twitter.com/gJRGiTRQyN— North Avenue Trade School (@DrGeorgeBurdell) February 7, 2023

ben affleck is so consistent in his misery i almost have to admire it pic.twitter.com/q0LnCIVCEj— kyler (@jamiietartt) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck looks like he’s thinking about the best sandwich he ever ate in his life and then remembering that place closed down. pic.twitter.com/BUC9trJUEb— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr— Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq— wine mom yor forger (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

We love it for Ben to not be a compulsory Manic Pixie Dream Girl like most of Hollywood! The world certainly needs more people who are not afraid to show they are miserable at social events.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here