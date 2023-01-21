Bengaluru Bride Ditches Car After Getting Stuck in Traffic, Takes Metro to Wedding Hall

A bride’s entry at her wedding is one of the most crucial moments that she plans for and wishes for it to be picture-perfect. The last thing that a bride would want to experience on her wedding day is being all decked up and stuck in terrible traffic that could disrupt her entry and even delay the event. But if you ever get stuck in such a situation, especially in a city like Bengaluru, what would you do? A video of a “smart bride” who decided to ditch her car and get on the metro to reach her wedding venue on time has surprised social media users.

The short video shared by a Twitter page called Forever Bengaluru showed the bride all dolled up for her big day in saree and heavy jewellery. She can be seen at a metro station once she decides to drop the idea of reaching her wedding venue by road due to the infamous Bengaluru traffic. Several users have been sharing the video of the bride and her friends and family on the metro, all of whom are beaming enthusiastically. The bride successfully managed to reach the wedding hall right in time for the ‘muhoortha’ or the auspicious wedding time. As the video progresses, we get to see the bride at the wedding venue where she is seated in the mandap during the ceremony and posing for pictures later on.

Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! @peakbengaluru moment 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LsZ3ROV86H— Forever Bengaluru 💛❤️ (@ForeverBLRU) January 16, 2023

The tweet that accompanied the video read, “Whatte STAR!! Stuck in Heavy Traffic, Smart Bengaluru Bride ditches her Car, & takes Metro to reach Wedding Hall just before her marriage muhoortha time!! peak bengaluru moment.”

The video shared earlier this week has been received well on social media with 6,400 views and counting along with a bunch of users who also went on to drop comments on the video

One user wrote, “Can there be anything more Bangalorean!!!”

Can there be anything more Bangalorean !!! https://t.co/v0KZFcagyr— Sajal Das (@Sajal_Das25) January 19, 2023

The official Twitter handle of a matrimonial site also commented on the video and funnily wrote, “Now screening: Metrowaale Dulhania Le Jaayenga.”

Now screening: Metrowaale Dulhania Le Jaayenga 🥰🚈— Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) January 20, 2023

Another user wrote, “Thanks to Metro the marriage didn’t get cancelled.”

Thanks to Metro the marriage didn't get cancelled 😂❤️ https://t.co/ndoYH2XPQW— Ashish N Nambiar (@ashishnnambiar) January 19, 2023

Meanwhile, in September of last year, a doctor was stuck in traffic in Bengaluru, which was exacerbated by severe rains and flooding, and was forced to abandon his car on the road and run to the hospital to perform the surgery.

